Report: Chelsea Target Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Chelsea have had interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and the youngster is set to sign a new deal at the club in the coming weeks.

Chelsea have had interest in Alejandro Garnacho over the past few months and were paying close attention to his contract situation at Manchester United recently.

Garnacho hadn't signed a new deal for a while despite negotiations and a number of clubs had circled around the player in the hopes he wouldn't renew his deal.

Reports today are suggesting he will sign a new deal, and it's set to be a 7-year deal too.

Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho is set to sign a new deal at Manchester United.

According to Jacque Talbot , Alejandro Garnacho has agreed a new deal at Manchester United until 2029, and is set to sign it in the coming weeks after it was agreed with his representatives and the club.

The contract Garnacho has signed is worth over £30,000 per week and there is an option for an extra year in the deal as United often do with their contracts.

Speculation was rife in recent days about clubs circling around Garnacho to try and pry him from the hands of United, but this will put a huge dent in any of those attempts.

Chelsea's interest in Garnacho was small but there was interest there. That will now be put to bed and they will focus on players like Noni Madueke.

Manchester United are set to tie one of the world's top talents down to a new deal in the next few weeks, and it will be music to the ears of the United fans.

