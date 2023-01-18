ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ejiro Evero Interviews for Panthers' Head Coaching Job

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Carolina enters the mix for the Broncos defensive coordinator.

Another interview is in the books for the Carolina Panthers as Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero becomes the fifth candidate to officially interview for the head coaching job.

The 42-year-old has just one year of coordinating experience but is someone that many around the league feel will be a quality head coach. Throughout his career, Evero has worked under head coaches Jim Harbaugh (49ers), Mike McCarthy (Packers), and Sean McVay (Rams) and defensive coordinators Vic Fangio (49ers), Dom Capers (Packers), Wade Phillips (Rams), Brandon Staley (Rams), and Raheem Morris (Rams). He's worked with some very good coaches over the years and took a lot of what he learned from all of those guys and turned it into a very successful first year in Denver calling the shots defensively.

In 2021, the Broncos' defense finished 12th in pass defense (210.2 ypg), 10th in rush defense (109.8 ypg), 7th in total defense (320 ypg), and 14th in scoring defense (21.1 ppg).

Ejiro has also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos.

Evero's history in the league:

2007-09: Defensive Quality Control coach (Buccaneers)

2011: Quality Control coach (49ers)

2012-13: Offensive Assistant (49ers)

2014-15: Defensive Assistant (49ers)

2016: Defensive Quality Control coach (Packers)

2017-20: Safeties coach (Rams)

2021: Secondary coach & Passing Game Coordinator (Rams)

2022: Defensive Coordinator (Broncos)

