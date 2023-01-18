ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills Favored vs. Bengals? ‘I’m Never an Underdog,’ Says Joe Burrow

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago

Per usual, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is unfazed by the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday’s showdown in the AFC Divisional.

The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Divisional. Behind the loud and proud Bills Mafia and projected cold conditions, Buffalo is currently a 5.5-point favorite.

But don’t tell that to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I never feel like an underdog,” he said Wednesday.

This kind of confidence is understandable from a Cincinnati team looking to defend its AFC crown. The Bengals went on the road in last year’s playoffs and eliminated the top-seeded Tennessee Titans before squeaking past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

Having already proved themselves against the odds, the confidence is echoing throughout the locker room and all the way to coach Zac Taylor.

“We know we’re the defending AFC champions,” Taylor said. “We’re not an underdog to anybody.”

Additionally, the Bengals were just one of four teams with at least six road wins during the regular season. They won their last four games of the season, as the adversity that comes with an uncomfortable road environment has hardly proven it rattles this battle-tested team.

In classic and confident Burrow fashion, he admitted it’s something he and his team embraces.

“I always enjoy going on the road,” Burrow said. “Just you and your guys, feels like it’s you against the world. That’s where we like to be.”

The Bills didn’t look all that cozy in the comfort of Orchard Park in Sunday’s 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins. Even at home, turning things up a notch against Cincinnati will be necessary in order to punch a ticket to the AFC Championship.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 3 p.m. ET.

