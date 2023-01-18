Where do Georgia's 2023 Quarterbacks Stack Up in the SEC?

Over half the schools in the SEC will return their starting quarterback in 2023. Where does Georgia's quarterback room rank?

Georgia is fresh off a 15-0 season and another National Championship. The Bulldogs somehow one-upped their 2021 performance by becoming even more dominant in 2022. One of the biggest factors in this year’s elite level of play was the lethally explosive execution from quarterback Stetson Bennett.

In 2021, Bennett was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football. In 2022, he was one of the best in general. A lot of that had to do with Bennett, for the first time in his career, not having to look over his shoulder in camp. He was the guy. He got the reps with the 1’s. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said as much prior to the National Championship against TCU.

“This year was knowing through the whole off-season once [Bennett’s] coming back, that he was the guy and building that trust over time. I think that's a big part of it. I think in any relationship there's a certain amount of trust that you have to have with each other. I think that's big, especially from his end.” said Monken.

Now Stetson Bennett’s time at Georgia is done. He’s off to try his hand in the NFL, and cook local radio hosts on Twitter. Georgia will once again face an off-season of not knowing who the guy is.

Sure, Carson Beck seems like the heir apparent, but Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are both elite players and much more mobile than Beck, something that Monken covets.

Georgia isn’t the only team facing an off-season of quarterback uncertainty. Alabama loses Bryce Young; Tennessee moves on from Hendon Hooker, Kentucky has replaced Will Levis. In total, only 7 SEC schools will return the player that started a majority of games at quarterback for them.

Let’s take a look at where Georgia stacks up in our 2023 SEC Quarterback Power Rankings.

Quarterback - School - 2022 Stats

Jayden Daniels - LSU - 3,798 total yards, 28 touchdowns* Will Rogers - Mississippi State - 3,974 passing yards, 35 touchdowns* Carson Beck - Georgia - 310 passing yards, 4 touchdowns KJ Jefferson - Arkansas - 3,288 total yards, 33 touchdowns* Joe Milton - Tennessee - 971 passing yards, 10 touchdowns Devin Leary - Kentucky - 1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns ** Alabama’s Quarterback: Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, or 2023 Recruit Spencer Rattler - South Carolina - 3,012 passing yards, 18 touchdowns* Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss - 3,590 total yards, 21 touchdowns* Robby Ashford - Auburn - 2,323 total yards, 14 touchdowns* AJ Swann - Vanderbilt - 1,274 passing yards, 10 touchdowns* Graham Mertz - Florida - 2,136 passing yards, 21 touchdowns***

*Indicates a returning starter

**Played at NC State in 2022

***Played at Wisconsin in 2022

What Stetson Bennett did at Georgia was historic, but there’s no reason to believe Georgia won’t keep the incredible quarterback play going. Whether it is Carson Beck, Vandagriff making a push, or Stockton just being too good to keep off the field, the Bulldogs are going to be in good shape. The most important factor in the off-season will be retaining offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is being courted by NFL teams.

