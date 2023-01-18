ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Where do Georgia's 2023 Quarterbacks Stack Up in the SEC?

By Christian Goeckel
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN9FH_0kJRHHAp00

Over half the schools in the SEC will return their starting quarterback in 2023. Where does Georgia's quarterback room rank?

Georgia is fresh off a 15-0 season and another National Championship. The Bulldogs somehow one-upped their 2021 performance by becoming even more dominant in 2022. One of the biggest factors in this year’s elite level of play was the lethally explosive execution from quarterback Stetson Bennett.

In 2021, Bennett was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football. In 2022, he was one of the best in general. A lot of that had to do with Bennett, for the first time in his career, not having to look over his shoulder in camp. He was the guy. He got the reps with the 1’s. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said as much prior to the National Championship against TCU.

“This year was knowing through the whole off-season once [Bennett’s] coming back, that he was the guy and building that trust over time. I think that's a big part of it. I think in any relationship there's a certain amount of trust that you have to have with each other. I think that's big, especially from his end.” said Monken.

Now Stetson Bennett’s time at Georgia is done. He’s off to try his hand in the NFL, and cook local radio hosts on Twitter. Georgia will once again face an off-season of not knowing who the guy is.

Sure, Carson Beck seems like the heir apparent, but Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are both elite players and much more mobile than Beck, something that Monken covets.

Georgia isn’t the only team facing an off-season of quarterback uncertainty. Alabama loses Bryce Young; Tennessee moves on from Hendon Hooker, Kentucky has replaced Will Levis. In total, only 7 SEC schools will return the player that started a majority of games at quarterback for them.

Let’s take a look at where Georgia stacks up in our 2023 SEC Quarterback Power Rankings.

Quarterback - School - 2022 Stats

  1. Jayden Daniels - LSU - 3,798 total yards, 28 touchdowns*
  2. Will Rogers - Mississippi State - 3,974 passing yards, 35 touchdowns*
  3. Carson Beck - Georgia - 310 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
  4. KJ Jefferson - Arkansas - 3,288 total yards, 33 touchdowns*
  5. Joe Milton - Tennessee - 971 passing yards, 10 touchdowns
  6. Devin Leary - Kentucky - 1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns **
  7. Alabama’s Quarterback: Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, or 2023 Recruit
  8. Spencer Rattler - South Carolina - 3,012 passing yards, 18 touchdowns*
  9. Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss - 3,590 total yards, 21 touchdowns*
  10. Robby Ashford - Auburn - 2,323 total yards, 14 touchdowns*
  11. AJ Swann - Vanderbilt - 1,274 passing yards, 10 touchdowns*
  12. Graham Mertz - Florida - 2,136 passing yards, 21 touchdowns***
  • *Indicates a returning starter
  • **Played at NC State in 2022
  • ***Played at Wisconsin in 2022

What Stetson Bennett did at Georgia was historic, but there’s no reason to believe Georgia won’t keep the incredible quarterback play going. Whether it is Carson Beck, Vandagriff making a push, or Stockton just being too good to keep off the field, the Bulldogs are going to be in good shape. The most important factor in the off-season will be retaining offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is being courted by NFL teams.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
rolling out

New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again

Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadspin

It would be cool if some of the Jacksonville Jaguars kneeled in protest of Ron DeSantis’ recent actions

When the Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, it will be Jacksonville’s first time playing in the Divisional Round since 2017 — which is also the last time the Jags made the playoffs. 2017 is coincidentally the same year in which members of the team kneeled against a politician’s hateful ways. Donald Trump was the cause then. If it happened this time, it would be because of Ron DeSantis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy