Raptors Reportedly Interested in Deandre Ayton

By Remy Mastey
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

The Toronto Raptors may have their eye on Phoenix Suns' center Deandre Ayton as the trade dedline approaches according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer

With the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline approaching, the Phoenix Suns could be looking to make a monumental move.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer , the Toronto Raptors have their eye on Deandre Ayton among other centers.

"They have certainly sniffed around the big man market in recent seasons. Toronto engaged Dallas about acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic and the first-round pick ultimately sent to San Antonio for Thaddeus Young. The Raptors registered interest in Rudy Gobert this summer, sources told Yahoo Sports, although there was never a serious approach from Toronto," Fischer said.

"Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton have been two other centers on Toronto’s radar, sources said."

This is not the first time Ayton has been rumored to be on his way out of the Valley. After Ayton and the Suns were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension in 2021, the 24-year-old became a restricted free agent last year where he signed a 4-year $133 million contract with the Indiana Pacers before Phoenix matched that offer.

The Suns have reason to move on from Ayton, as it's clear that Ayton has not lived up to the No. 1 pick potential. Yet Ayton is still young and has tons of value, so should Phoenix be looking to move on, the Suns would be smart to take advantage of that while they still can.

Despite being No. 12 in the Western Conference with a record of 21-24, the Suns still have one of the more complete rosters in the NBA (when healthy) and can still compete for a championship if they are able to claw their way into the playoffs. However it seems the Suns will have to make a drastic move if anything is ultimately going to change.

If an Ayton trade were to take place, the Raptors would be the ideal partner to do it with. Similar to the Suns, Toronto has a boat load of talent but have simply underperformed this season sitting with a 20-25 record, making them prime candidates to sell at the trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Suns have their eyes set on Fred VanvVeet in free agency next offseason. VanVleet is still only 28-years-old and a major threat offensively as he is currently averaging 18.7 points, which is more than any point guard on the Suns.

Withstanding VanVleet’s strong offensive abilities, Phoenix will certainly need younger players with more upside in return for Ayton. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby fit that bill perfectly.

Both Anunoby and Siakam have been playing excellent basketball this year but if the Raptors are truly sold on shaking up the franchise, the two of them could be on the market.

However, in the same report, Fischer stated it would take quite the haul for Toronto to part with Anunoby.

"Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray—multiple unprotected first round picks—for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri," said Fischer.

Trading Ayton for either Anunoby or Siakam allows Phoenix to be in good shape in the short/long-term as both players are productive and under 30-years-old.

If the Suns want to pair another star along with Devin Booker for the future, trading away Ayton may be their only course of action.

