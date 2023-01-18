ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game

By John E. Hoover
 3 days ago

Last year the Sooners led the nation and set a school record by packing 75,360 fans into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma has announced details for its annual Red / White Game.

The Sooners will scrimmage on Saturday, April 22. Kickoff time will be announced later.

All seats for the game will be reserved. Tickets for OU football season ticket holders and Sooner Club members will cost $10 each and will be accessible via their renewal applications in the coming days. Tickets for non-season ticket holders will cost $15 and be available for purchase at a later date.

Fans who wish to purchase spring game tickets before the public on-sale may do so by placing an order for 2023 season tickets (call 405-325-2424 or email outickets@ou.edu ).

