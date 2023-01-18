Read full article on original website
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
foodgressing.com
Crumbl Cookies Concord California
Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
Unveiling the secrets of Chinatown's Eastern Bakery in San Francisco
Eastern Bakery has been around 98 years in San Francisco Chinatown. It's the go-to place for mooncakes and coffee crunch cake.
addictedtovacation.com
6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)
There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Regulators Look To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters
A Bay Area board that oversees air quality in the Bay Area is weighing a proposal to ban the sale of some appliances that run on natural gas. The rule, proposed at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would ban the sale of new natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in most of the nine-county Bay Area. Of the 2.7 million households in the Bay Area, 1.8 million use natural gas for space or water heating, according to the agency.
Eater
A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area
As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
KTVU FOX 2
Animal rights protesters project secret-recorded video of pigs on a San Francisco Costco
SAN FRANCISCO - Costco in San Francisco was the target of animal rights protests on Wednesday. The group Direct Action Everywhere projected secretly-recorded video of pigs being rendered unconscious before slaughter in chambers filled with carbon dioxide gas. The activist group said the footage was taken at a facility in...
sfstandard.com
How Much Do You Need To Make in San Francisco To Be Considered ‘Rich’?
A classic sports car is parked at overlook with a view the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. | Adobe Stock. It’s no secret that San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the world. So how much would you need to make there to be considered “rich”?
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
KQED
Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club
This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
Eater
This Castro Classic for Late Night Mexican Food Just Shuttered
El Capitan Taqueria, a three-year-old staple at 4150 18th Street in the Castro District, permanently closed without a word this week. Hoodline reports owner Nimer Massis could not be reached for comment, but the restaurant’s interior had been gutted of chairs and tables. A listing for the space is now live, as well. Massis also owns two more El Capitan Taquerias, one on Folsom and another on Polk Street, plus El Rancho Grande on Divisadero Street.
What it's like to do an SB 9 lot split in Atherton
The owners behind the first town-approved project share insights on the process. Historically, Atherton has been known as a single-family home town. In the 1920s, town officials coined the term the "Atherton acre" for its roomy minimum lot size of slightly less than an acre — 0.92, to be exact.
10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans
Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
