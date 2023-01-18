ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

foodgressing.com

Crumbl Cookies Concord California

Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
CONCORD, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)

There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Regulators Look To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters

A Bay Area board that oversees air quality in the Bay Area is weighing a proposal to ban the sale of some appliances that run on natural gas. The rule, proposed at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would ban the sale of new natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in most of the nine-county Bay Area. Of the 2.7 million households in the Bay Area, 1.8 million use natural gas for space or water heating, according to the agency.
FLORIDA STATE
Eater

A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area

As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club

This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
SUNNYVALE, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Castro Classic for Late Night Mexican Food Just Shuttered

El Capitan Taqueria, a three-year-old staple at 4150 18th Street in the Castro District, permanently closed without a word this week. Hoodline reports owner Nimer Massis could not be reached for comment, but the restaurant’s interior had been gutted of chairs and tables. A listing for the space is now live, as well. Massis also owns two more El Capitan Taquerias, one on Folsom and another on Polk Street, plus El Rancho Grande on Divisadero Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

What it's like to do an SB 9 lot split in Atherton

The owners behind the first town-approved project share insights on the process. Historically, Atherton has been known as a single-family home town. In the 1920s, town officials coined the term the "Atherton acre" for its roomy minimum lot size of slightly less than an acre — 0.92, to be exact.
ATHERTON, CA
Secret SF

10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

