numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb (foot) questionable for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb's status is currently in limbo after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to see an increased role on Sunday if Lamb is ruled out. Lamb's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
Pelicans list Naji Marshall (toe) as doubtful on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. Expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role at the forward positions on Sunday if Marshall is inactive.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Charlotte on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him doubtful to take the court Saturday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit out.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Jericho Sims at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (thumb) on Friday
New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Sims will make his third start this season after Mitchell Robinson was held out with a thumb injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 23rd (54.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers this season, Sims' FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Jones continues to deal with a back injury but has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to face Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (illness) available Friday night for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our...
numberfire.com
Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter Jr. will miss his fifth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Jalen Green to play a lead offensive role versus a Timberwolves' unit ranked 17th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Ty Jerome starting for Stephen Curry (hip) on Friday night
Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerome will play with Friday's first unit after Stephen Curry was held out with hip tightness. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jerome to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jerome's current projection includes 9.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
Cotter scores twice as Knights end homestand with victory over Capitals
LAS VEGAS — Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team’s recent slow starts.He didn’t have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 at T-Mobile Arena to end a three-game losing streak. The victory gave the […]
