Butler, OH

sciotopost.com

Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested

WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Shot and Killed in Columbus Kroger Store During Fight with Security

Columbus – A man is dead after being shot inside a Kroger store, and no one has been charged yet. According to the Columbus Police department, they were called to the 3600 Block of Soldano Blvd around 6:44 pm on Monday. For a report of a shooting inside Kroger. When they arrived they found 26-year-old Paris Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by died at the hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
HOWARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Collision Involving Semis Injures Three in Marion

Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.
MARION, OH
YAHOO!

House of Horrors: Who's who in Canton torture case

The ongoing aggravated murder trial of Jeremy Morlock is both disturbing for the details about torture that took place inside a Canton home and confusing to follow because of how many suspects and victims there are in the case. Six people are facing charges ranging from aggravated murder to gross...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say

Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Chief addresses council-guns blazing

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Police Chief Neil Assenheimer waited nearly two hours to address the Finance Committee during their meeting Thursday evening. Assenheimer told the council that Bucyrus Police Officers and dispatchers are working excessive overtime to provide minimum coverage to the city. Currently, two officers are on the road for...
BUCYRUS, OH

