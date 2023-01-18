Draft Digest Rookie Ladder: Walker Kessler Breaks Through

Following a historic performance, Utah's Walker Kessler has earned his spot on the Draft Digest rookie ladder.

After making some fleeting appearances near the bottom of the Draft Digest rookie ladder throughout the season, Utah’s rookie center Walker Kessler vaulted to No. 7 following a historic performance.

Since the last ranking, Kessler has averaged 16.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, including one historic 20-point, 21-rebound game. It was the first time since Gorge Dieng in 2014 that a rookie posted a 20-20 stat line.

So far, Kessler has seemed to be a premier and, most importantly, cheap replacement for Rudy Gobert in Utah. On the season, he's now averaging 7.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. And those numbers only stand to improve as he gets more opportunity for the scrappy Jazz.

Other riser’s include Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, who is back to No. 4 following another steady week, and Jeremy Sochan, who rose one spot to No. 8 following a productive stint.

The top again remains unchanged, with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey holding the top three spots. The top two, for now, have yet to be contested.

Here is the full Draft Digest rookie ladder:

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

3. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

4. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

6. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

7. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

8. Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

9. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

10. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

