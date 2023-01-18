Read full article on original website
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
sanclementetimes.com
San Clemente Boys Soccer Starts Fast, Beats San Juan Hills to Keep South Coast League Tight
SAN CLEMENTE – The margins are slim in the South Coast League, but the San Clemente boys soccer team capitalized on one of its schedule advantages on Friday, Jan. 20. After opening league play with three straight road games, San Clemente kicked off its run of four consecutive home games with two first-half strikes from Max Gonzales to take down visiting San Juan Hills, 3-1, in a South Coast League game at San Clemente High School.
sanclementetimes.com
San Clemente Girls Water Polo Maintains League Perfection Against Tough Dana Hills
DANA POINT – The San Clemente girls water polo program has not lost a South Coast League game since 2016, with the Tritons blowing away nearly every opponent by double-digits in the last three seasons. Dana Hills didn’t break that league streak or their decade-plus streak against San Clemente,...
sanclementetimes.com
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class
The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
sanclementetimes.com
Dana Wharf Whale Report: Gray Whale Cow, Calf Pairs Continue Along Coast, plus Patches the Dolphin and Dolphin Stampedes
Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. As we enter further...
The Seven Best Tacos to Try In Santa Ana
Located just 25 miles south of Los Angeles Santa Ana is a city that is full of culture, art, life, and great food on every corner. It is the second largest city in Orange County and the food scene here is as diverse as its community. You can find anything from Mexican food to Vietnamese food and more. But the tacos are where it’s at, Santa Ana has hands down more than a handful of taquerías, restaurants, food trucks, and food stands that serve some of the best tacos in the city. Tacos that transport you back to Mexico with just one bite. Let’s embark on this taco journey, here are the best tacos to eat when visiting Santa Ana.
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
sanclementetimes.com
Life of Art Brewer to be Celebrated at Doheny State Beach
The family of renowned surf photographer Art Brewer will host a celebration of life ceremony at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 pm. The outdoor event will feature speakers, music, light refreshments and an opportunity to share stories and photos. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs, boards, paddleboards, canoes and wetsuits.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week
Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
onscene.tv
Deputy Involved Crash Injures 4 | Rancho Santa Margarita
LOCATION: Avenida Empresa & Avenida De Las Banderas. The driver of a pick-up truck was traveling on Avenida Empresa and came to the intersection at Avenida Banderas, When the driver of the pick-up truck noticed a yellow light at the intersection he tried to slow to a stop, however an OCSD deputy behind the pick-up truck did not stop and slammed into the rear of the truck sending it across the intersection.
Woman’s family sues Disneyland; claims her death was due to fall at the park
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman’s family in a lawsuit claims that her death was a result of a fall she had while visiting Disneyland months earlier. A lawsuit was filed in federal court back in November by the family of Joanne Aguilar, 66, against the Walt Disney Company, the theme park division, and Disneyland, according to The Orange County Register.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Southwest Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From KC to Long Beach
Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will offer its first-ever nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and Long Beach Airport (LGB) in Long Beach, California. Daily flights will begin March 9, 2023. With the addition of LGB, Southwest will have 62 daily departures from MCI to and 26...
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
