Blackhawks vs. Sharks Game on Feb. 25 Has New Start Time

The NHL announced Wednesday a minor schedule change that impacts the Chicago Blackhawks. When the Hawks visit the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 25, puck drop will be at 9 PM CT. The Western Conference matchup was originally scheduled to start at 9:30 PM CT.

The new start time will not affect TV channels for the game. NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area are still slated to air the contest in their respective local markets.

That late-February matchup will be the third and final head-to-head battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks this season. Chicago won the first meeting by a score of 5-2 on Oct. 15, 2022 in San Jose. The Sharks flipped the script with a 5-2 victory of their own on Jan. 1 at the United Center.

The rubber match will take place six days before the NHL trade deadline. Both clubs are poised to be sellers, so the rosters could look much different than they did for the first two meetings.