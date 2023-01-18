ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks vs. Sharks Game on Feb. 25 Has New Start Time

By Jonnie Nonnie
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsOLr_0kJR9m1500

The puck will drop a bit earlier than originally scheduled for the rubber match between the Hawks and Sharks.

The NHL announced Wednesday a minor schedule change that impacts the Chicago Blackhawks. When the Hawks visit the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 25, puck drop will be at 9 PM CT. The Western Conference matchup was originally scheduled to start at 9:30 PM CT.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The new start time will not affect TV channels for the game. NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area are still slated to air the contest in their respective local markets.

RELATED: Full Chicago Blackhawks TV Schedule for 2022-23 Season

That late-February matchup will be the third and final head-to-head battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks this season. Chicago won the first meeting by a score of 5-2 on Oct. 15, 2022 in San Jose. The Sharks flipped the script with a 5-2 victory of their own on Jan. 1 at the United Center.

The rubber match will take place six days before the NHL trade deadline. Both clubs are poised to be sellers, so the rosters could look much different than they did for the first two meetings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Look: Sabrina Ionescu Announces Major Personal News

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu had exciting news to share with her fans this Saturday. She's officially engaged to Hroniss Grasu.  Ionescu posted engagement photos on Instagram along with this caption: "It's always us here's to forever with you." Grasu and Ionescu both went to Oregon for ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster

The Chicago Bulls have over a dozen total All-Star selections accounted for on their roster. But it turns on that their most highly-valued player might just be a guy who doesn’t have a single one of them. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Bulls guard Alex Caruso may be the one... The post Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team

The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas. Infielder Jose Salas and one other prospect are heading to Minnesota along... The post Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Add Mike Morin On Minor League Deal

The White Sox have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Mike Morin to a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction page. Morin, 31, hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since a 2020 stint with the Marlins, having spent the past season in independent ball. For Kane County, Morin tossed 13 2/3 innings of 5.27 ERA ball.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

She Said Oui! Chicago Bulls Player Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes to Girlfriend During Team Trip to Paris

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. was in Paris for a team trip and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to propose to his longtime girlfriend. Jones, 25, popped the big question to his girlfriend, Sherry, during the Bulls’ trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game, People reported. On Tuesday, the team shared the proposal on their Instagram page. “Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry [Shakara Pritchard], on their engagement!” the team captioned the post.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade

As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
MIAMI, FL
Vice

The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns

The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
513
Followers
856
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy