Seattle Mariners sign infielder Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract on Thursday, adding another versatile veteran to their roster. La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco, but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season, but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.
Former Athletics captain, Brewers GM Sal Bando dies at 78

Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics who later played for and became general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, died of cancer Friday at the age of 78, the teams announced Saturday. Bando won three consecutive world championships as captain of the A's from 1972 to...
Mike Trout says back injury has been 'nonissue' for months

NEW YORK --Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches. The Los Angeles Angels' three-time American League MVP was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season batting average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.
