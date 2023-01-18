ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stetson Bennett Isn't Eligible For College Football Hall Of Fame - Here's Why

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBDfb_0kJR7JyE00

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Just taking a glance at Stetson Bennett's Georgia CV, one would have to assume he'd be in contention for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Two national titles, five bowl game victories and a Burlsworth Trophy to Bennett's name. Most college athletes can only dream of reaching those heights.

But as Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South pointed out, Bennett won't be Hall of Fame-eligible. And the reason why is something of a technicality.

"Stetson Bennett will end his career with consecutive national championships having earned offensive MVP honors in all 4 Playoff games. But because he wasn't an All-American, he won't be eligible for the CFB Hall of Fame. That ain't right," O'Gara argued.

O'Gara took matters a step further, not just pointing out a problem but proposing a solution. In a column, he pitched an amendment to the Hall of Fame's qualifications.

"Instead of limiting it just to first-team All-Americans," O'Gara wrote, "The [National Football Foundation] should add in the caveat that states 'OR if a player was invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.'"

Whether fans agreed with O'Gara's proposed solution or not, many were united in believing changes needed to be made to the Hall's criteria.

"The criteria is so crazy," one user responded to O'Gara's tweet. "Drew Brees is a 2-time Heisman finalist who will be a first-ballot pro football HOFer, yet he isn’t eligible for the college football Hall."

Other fans made the case that this was one of multiple rule changes needed for the Hall of Fame.

"That might be a bigger crock than Mike Leach not being eligible because he won 59.6% of his games instead of 60%."

If rules aren't amended and Bennett never receives the honors in Atlanta, he'll still be a treasured figure in the Bulldogs family.

Comments / 3

Related
rolling out

New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again

Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet

On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy