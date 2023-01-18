NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Cowboys Kicker Announcement

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they are sticking with kicker Brett Maher despite his four missed extra point attempts on Monday night — unless Maher's struggles continue in practice this week, that is.

The team has now added a backup plan just in case that happens.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys plan to sign Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad.

The team's plan is to start Maher when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, as head coach Mike McCarthy told the media Tuesday , but Vizcaino gives them some depth at the position.

"The Cowboys plan to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, pending physical, per source," Pelissero tweeted. "Team officials have said the plan is to stick with Brett Maher after Monday night's extra-point fiasco. But now they have insurance."

Vizcaino has played for four NFL teams, including two during the 2022 season. He kicked in one game for the Arizona Cardinals and two for the New England Patriots. He made all five of his kicks — two field goals and three extra points — during that span.

In 10 career NFL games, Vizcaino has made 11 of 12 field goals but just 15 of 20 extra points. He should be familiar with kicking in San Francisco's Levi's Stadium, having spent the 2020 season with the 49ers, although he only appeared in one game.

Fans on Twitter seem to understand the move, having watched Maher's meltdown on television Monday night. But several have speculated that this won't exactly help his confidence entering a do-or-die game.

"I'm sure that'll help him not be nervous next week," one fan tweeted . "(I know the Cowboys don't care they just want someone who makes it but I'm just saying. Not exactly a vote of confidence)."

"Jerry Jones is crazy," wrote another. "Maher went 90% in reg season on field goals. By no means should his job be in jeopardy after 1 bad performance."

Indeed, Maher had a strong regular season, making 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra points. But he hit a rough patch at an unfortunate time, missing his final kick of the regular season and four straight to open Monday's Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did eventually boot an extra point through the uprights following the Cowboys' fifth touchdown.

It will be interesting to see whether the Cowboys consider activating both Maher and Vizcaino for Sunday's game. Rarely do NFL teams use multiple roster spots on kickers, but given the magnitude of the matchup, it's not out of the question.

The Cowboys will likely need every point they can get against a red-hot 49ers team that enters Sunday on an 11-game winning streak. The 49ers are currently favored by 3.5 points, per DraftKings.