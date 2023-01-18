ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Kyrie Irving's Status vs. Phoenix Suns

By Joey Linn
After missing last game with an injury, Kyrie Irving has been upgraded vs. the Suns

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving missed the team's previous game with calf soreness, but it looks like the absence will only be that one game. The Nets have upgraded Irving to probable for Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns, meaning he is expected to play.

The Nets suffered a brutal loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, looking non-competitive against one of the worst teams in the NBA. While Brooklyn was without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they still expect to win against teams as bad as San Antonio.

Brooklyn is still winless since Durant went down with injury, which is a major concern that has drawn comparisons to last season. That said, players like Kyrie Irving have been adamant that this year is different, and Thursday's game against Phoenix will be an opportunity to begin proving that.

After a dominant winning streak that ascended Brooklyn to within a game of the top-seed, this recent skid has seen them fall back to 4th, with the Cleveland Cavaliers just percentage points behind them. The team must quickly begin finding ways to win without Durant, because they cannot force him to continue carrying this roster the way he has throughout his Nets' tenure. Durant is capable of such heroics, but with his own injury history, he needs some help.

