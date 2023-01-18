ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Excel energy bills to drop in February, March

By SCOTT WEISER scott.weiser@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
FILE PHOTO THE DENVER GAZETTE

Good news and bad news: Xcel Energy bills are still higher than they were a year ago, but some relief is on the way next month.

Residential ratepayers of Colorado’s largest natural gas utility will save an average of $17.79 and small businesses will save about $83.14 a month in February and March, according to a news release Wednesday.

That's thanks to a recent decrease in the wholesale price of natural gas. Xcel customers will see lower energy bills under an interim fuel price adjustment submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission this week. The commission is expected to approve the change at a regular weekly meeting, weather permitting. This week’s meeting was cancelled Wednesday due to expected heavy snow.

Xcel files gas cost adjustments every three months and can file interim adjustments such as this one at any time.

Customers pay the actual cost of the gas, which Xcel passes through without any markup.

Xcel says even with discounts in November, which lowered December’s bills, and this adjustment, the wholesale cost of gas is higher than it has been in recent years.

The downward shift is about 14% for residential customers and about 15% for small businesses.

From 2010 to 2020 gas prices generally stayed below $5 per million BTUs. But those prices jumped in 2021, nearly doubling. Today they stand at around at $6.78, after peaking in mid-December. Prices dropped to about $3.32 as of January 10, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.

Xcel Energy encourages customers to take advantage of the range of energy efficiency programs and saving tips the company offers. That helps customers manage their energy use and keep their bills as low as possible. The company also encourages customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their bills to be connected to programs or resources that may be able to help.

Xcel Energy encourages customers to explore ways to conserve energy and lower their bills by finding energy saving tips at xcelenergy.com/tips or learning more about energy efficiency programs and options at xcelenergy.com/programs_and_rebates.

Assistance options include payment plans, energy assistance programs or an averaged monthly payment. Customers can learn more about Xcel Energy’s energy assistance programs at xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-895-4999.

Steven Griffin
3d ago

So they take in several million due to this rate increase. Now they will "reward" us with lower rates when spring approaches. Pond scum, nothing but pond scum.

10
Robert Pacheco
3d ago

after bleeding our pockets and pasifie ur wallets on their monopoly agenda thank u for the pennies on ur profit world

3
