More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers

Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
