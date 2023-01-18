ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Larry Eder
3d ago

Illinois wants to remove your choice of self-protection as well as any protection for the unborn. Illinois may lose population because of this.

Jackess
3d ago

I think we need to show em what ALL OF US CAN DO.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)

(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Judge issues restraining order for assault weapons ban

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WMBD) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order against the assault weapon ban Friday. According to the restraining order, the 866 plaintiffs do not have to abide by the assault weapons ban. View the order here:. Gov. JB Pritzker has already released a...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing

Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Part-time Illinois state lawmakers are 4th highest paid in the nation

(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers in the 103rd General Assembly received a $12,000 pay increase for the new year, making them among the highest paid legislators in the country. The salary increase approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker now makes the starting pay for a part-time Illinois state lawmaker $85,000 annually. Illinois lawmakers are scheduled in session for about 70 days out of the year. Illinois lawmakers are now...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois AG advocates for holding gun manufacturers liable for gun crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading a coalition of 18 Democratic state’s attorneys that are in support of New York’s firearms industry accountability law. The amicus brief argues that New York has the authority to protect public safety after several firearm industry members sued the state, according to Midland Daily […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These are some of the strangest Illinois laws

(WTVO) — Illinois has hundreds of laws to keep residents safe and the state prosperous, but some of them are certainly weirder than others. Find a list of the strangest Illinois laws below: Dogs can serve as wedding witnesses. Illinois is not one of the seven states that don’t require officiants, which would allow animals […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

"Not taking your guns": New IL assault weapon ban highlights Marion legislative town hall

MARION - Six local Illinois lawmakers gathered with members of the public at a legislative town hall on the evening of Tuesday, January 17th at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The town hall was a very well attended event, with hundreds filling the auditorium looking for answers to some of the most pressing issues currently happening in the State of Illinois.
MARION, IL
Chicago Defender

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL ANNOUNCES RECORD AWARD OF ASSISTANCE FOR CRIME VICTIMS, HIGHLIGHTS NEW PROTECTIONS FOR SURVIVORS

Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that his office recommended more than $15 million be awarded to survivors of violent crime in 2022 through his office’s Illinois Crime Victims Compensation Program. This is more compensation for victims in one calendar year than the Attorney General’s office recommended in 2019, 2020 and 2021 combined. The milestone comes as new protections for crime victims in Illinois also go into effect.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff

DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
ILLINOIS STATE

