New Mexico State

ladailypost.com

Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes

Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Seniors Rally, Ask Legislators & Governor To Hear Them

Mary A. Quintana of Santo Domingo Pueblo applauds Jan. 19 during a speech delivered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Senior Day at the Legislature. Quintana came to the Capitol to speak with legislators about improving conditions at the pueblo’s senior center and the need to increase staffing at the center. Courtesy/Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican.
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
Fisher: Predatory Lending Finally Ending In New Mexico

Jan. 1, 2023, we marked the end of four decades of predatory lending in New Mexico, thanks to a new law that reduces the maximum annual interest rate on small loans from 175 percent, one of the highest rates allowed anywhere in the nation, to 36 percent. As Think New...
NEW MEXICO STATE
NM Public Regulation Commission Seeks Highly Qualified Applicants For Chief Of Staff; Chief General Counsel

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the agency’s leadership team – Chief of Staff and Chief General Counsel. These positions are essential to supporting and advancing the PRC’s work in regulating public utilities, telecommunications, pipelines, and motor carrier industries to ensure that customers pay fair and reasonable rates and receive safe and reliable services.

