ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Receives 911 Emergency Communications Professional Standards Three-Year Accreditation
From right, the four NMC officers: President Jonathan Aragon in blue jacket, President Elect Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage with the cowboy hat, Vice President Curry County Clerk Annie Hogland and Past President Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover, and Los Alamos County Intergovernmental Affairs Danielle Duran. Also, in the back is NMC Loss Prevention Manager Greg Rees. Courtesy/NMC.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Building A Better Biking Community
Increasing transportation by bicycle benefits both riders and non-riders alike. Along with the direct health benefits and reduction of emissions, higher adoption of cycling can relieve the road stress experienced by drivers as well. The recent Transportation Board presentation by Hermann Geppert-Kleinrath discussed the merits of bicycling and conjectured that...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Crash Course In Dealing With A Recession
During the early months of the 2008 Recession, I panicked. The daily news was terrible. I did not think that things would ever get better. Things did get better, but hidden from view was the mounting US Federal debt ($10 trillion in 2008 and $31.4 trillion in 2023). The value...
ladailypost.com
County Utilities Department To Host Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Future Energy Thursday In Council Chambers
Community members are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting to discuss potential methods for powering Los Alamos County in the not-too-distant future. The meeting is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building, 1000 Central Ave. Remote participation will be available through Zoom using the link ladpu.com/TownHall.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Expands Its Educational & Space Science Programming Through $300,000 Grant From Meta
ALBUQUERQUE — A new, five-year partnership between the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) and Meta will substantially expand the Museum’s educational footprint in Valencia County and also support the Museum’s Space Science programming. Meta is donating $300,000 to the NMMNH Foundation, which will...
ladailypost.com
C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Sunset Falls Near Los Alamos Airport
Daily Postcard: Sunset begins to fall looking east Friday from N.M. 502 near the Los Alamos County Airport. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
UNM Lobos Take Down Boise State In Overtime At The Pit
Morris Udeze lines up for the tip off Friday night at The Pit in Albuquerque. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Lobos pre-game warm up with 14,560 fans in attendance. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team hosted the Boise State Broncos – the number one...
ladailypost.com
LALT’s ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Concludes This Weekend
Los Alamos Little Theatre’s (LALT) production of “8x10s: 7 Come 11” concludes this weekend with performances 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Tickets are available online at Event Brite or at the door. The production includes eight short plays written by local and regional...
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
ladailypost.com
County: Water Main Break On Connie Avenue In White Rock
Residents on Connie Avenue may experience low water pressure due to a water main break in the neighborhood. Traffic will be closed to through traffic from Cheryl to Aragon Street while Gas, Water & Sewer crews from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) repair the break. It is...
