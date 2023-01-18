ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KETK / FOX51 News

Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening

On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved

Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
TEXARKANA, TX
waldronnews.com

Texarkana, Ark., city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Texarkana, Ark., city Manager Jay Ellington is resigning his position effective March 31, the city announced Friday in a news release. Ellington has served as city manager since June 2021 and said in his letter of resignation that the city has “navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated processes to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, programs, and strategies, and focused on planned growth and economic vitality.”
TEXARKANA, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

New Addition Incorporated into Texarkana Texas Police Uniforms

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it was not providing adequate protection from the sun and adverse weather conditions in which the officers normally work.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

City annunces contract with AR-TX REDI

The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve a five year contract with AR-TX REDI, a regional economic development initiative, to provide economic development services to the City. The agreement includes $100,000 annually for AR-TX REDI operational support and for specific deliverables to further economic development activities in the...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

TAPD seeking vehicle stolen from TASD

The white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup has school stickers on the doors. The license plate reads 671GBZ. Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts should contact TAPD. The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department has shared an Amber Alert from McKinney, Texas. The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD arrest records for 01/20

24-year-old Clayton Harris was arrested by Hope PD around 4:09 p.m. on January 13 in the 1600 block of West Avenue B in Hope. Harris was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. Both men were transported to the...
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

City of Hope Departmental Reports….Landfill

At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the landfill monthly report, quarterly report, and yearly report.
KTBS

Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim

TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
TEXARKANA, TX

