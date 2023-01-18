ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted murder charge filed after man shot near Philadelphia courthouse

By CBS Philadelphia
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say a man shot and wounded by a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia was armed with two knives and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint Wednesday that a private security officer contracted by the U.S. Marshals Service approached a minivan that was illegally parked outside the courthouse at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said 44-year-old Anthony Lombardo of Bristol got out and approached the officer with a large kitchen knife in his hand. The security officer fired and Lombardo fell to his knees and dropped the knife, but grabbed for something inside the sleeve of his long-sleeved shirt, and the security officer fired again, authorities said.

Federal law enforcement officials told reporters Tuesday that the suspect ignored orders to drop his weapon.

As medical aid was being provided to Lombardo, two witnesses reported seeing a second knife being removed from him, authorities said. A "square, bulky object" beneath his sweatshirt that law enforcement officers feared might conceal an explosive turned out to be "makeshift body armor made of hard plastic," authorities said.

Lombardo, who was taken to a hospital, was charged with attempted murder and forcible assault of a federal officer and a person assisting such an officer. Court documents don't list a defense attorney for him; a phone number listed in that name rang unanswered Wednesday night and then disconnected.

