ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
fox42kptm.com

NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm

North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Should the state try to deter gender-altering procedures?

LINCOLN, Neb.—Earlier this week, Sen. Kathleen Kauth introduced the Let Them Grow Act. It would take aim at doctors who perform gender-altering procedures—such as surgery, hormones or puberty-blocking treatments—on those younger than 19 or refer them to such procedures. If passed, such things would be considered “unprofessional conduct.”
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy