Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
fox42kptm.com
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
fox42kptm.com
Should the state try to deter gender-altering procedures?
LINCOLN, Neb.—Earlier this week, Sen. Kathleen Kauth introduced the Let Them Grow Act. It would take aim at doctors who perform gender-altering procedures—such as surgery, hormones or puberty-blocking treatments—on those younger than 19 or refer them to such procedures. If passed, such things would be considered “unprofessional conduct.”
fox42kptm.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
fox42kptm.com
DeSantis demands transparency on gender transition services provided in public universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Governor Ron DeSantis is probing public universities in Florida for a second time this month as he seeks to determine which schools are allocating resources to gender dysphoria services. In a memo sent to each university's governing body, the DeSantis administration revealed it has learned...
fox42kptm.com
Iowa House GOP says they have the votes. 'School choice' bill to be debated Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' 'school choice' bill is set to be debated Monday, January 23 on the House floor along with a new House rule which would allow education reform committee bills to be exempt from going through appropriations or ways and means to look at its budget impact.
Comments / 0