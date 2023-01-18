ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 19-22

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Jan. 19-22. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

McMinn Co. Man Indicted in TBI Drug Overdose Investigation

MCMINN COUNTY – A McMinn County man faces a felony charge following a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. Authorities began investigating the incident in late April 2021, shortly after law enforcement officers in McMinn County found 20-year-old Jacob Aaron Crisp unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. Despite medical treatment, Crisp died three days later, from what an autopsy revealed to be a methamphetamine-related overdose. During the investigation, agents determined Koby Alexander Wyatt (DOB 9-26-2000) facilitated Crisp’s drug usage and transported him to obtain the substances that caused his death.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
waynecountynews.net

Woman Arrested for Operating Drone Over Prison, Attempting to Drop Contraband

Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.
ATHENS, TN
WTVCFOX

Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy