Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.

ATHENS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO