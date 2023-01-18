Read full article on original website
ERPD Arrests Jan. 19-22
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Jan. 19-22. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
tbinewsroom.com
McMinn Co. Man Indicted in TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
MCMINN COUNTY – A McMinn County man faces a felony charge following a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. Authorities began investigating the incident in late April 2021, shortly after law enforcement officers in McMinn County found 20-year-old Jacob Aaron Crisp unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. Despite medical treatment, Crisp died three days later, from what an autopsy revealed to be a methamphetamine-related overdose. During the investigation, agents determined Koby Alexander Wyatt (DOB 9-26-2000) facilitated Crisp’s drug usage and transported him to obtain the substances that caused his death.
WDEF
One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
WDEF
Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
Surveillance video shows masked man hop over Floyd gas station counter
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a gas station robbery in Floyd County. Surveillance video shows a masked man climbing over the counter at a convenience store on Rockmart Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at home on Christian Drive
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a woman dead and a man assaulted at a home in Bradley County. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Christian Drive, according to a news release. Once deputies arrived on...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
weisradio.com
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
waynecountynews.net
Woman Arrested for Operating Drone Over Prison, Attempting to Drop Contraband
Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
WTVCFOX
Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Cherokee County woman, 11-year-old son missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help locate a woman and her son. Officials said they are looking for 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, who was last seen in the Ball ground area on January 9th. [DOWNLOAD:...
WTVC
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
