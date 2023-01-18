Here's a look at The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Jan. 15, as well as other top news we've been covering, supported by your subscriptions. The Pawtuxet River Trail, a beloved woodland hideaway that straddles the Warwick-Cranston line, is at the center of a fierce battle in historic Pawtuxet Village. Access to the trail is partially blocked amid an increasingly bitter standoff between developers who want to build an industrial storage site there and a neighborhood coalition that includes singer Vanessa Carlton. Can the City of Warwick help the two sides find common ground?

WARWICK, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO