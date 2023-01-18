ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown man faces 475 years of incarceration

Jan. 21—After being found guilty on 24 counts that included sexual abuse against minors, Watertown's Brian Gadbois was sentenced to 475 years in the Department of Correction. Judge Brody Kane presided over the trial and handed down the sentence on Wednesday. Gadbois, 40, received 10 consecutive 40-year sentences, one...
Top stories this week: Body at airport ID'd; lawyer disbarred; highway contractor charged

Here's a look at The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Jan. 15, as well as other top news we've been covering, supported by your subscriptions. The Pawtuxet River Trail, a beloved woodland hideaway that straddles the Warwick-Cranston line, is at the center of a fierce battle in historic Pawtuxet Village. Access to the trail is partially blocked amid an increasingly bitter standoff between developers who want to build an industrial storage site there and a neighborhood coalition that includes singer Vanessa Carlton. Can the City of Warwick help the two sides find common ground?
Norwich man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

Jan. 20—NORWICH — Police arrested a city man on manslaughter and narcotics charges Thursday stemming from a Jan. 5, 2022 overdose death of the man's friend at an Oak Street home. Police charged Lionel J. Holland, 42, whose last address was 72 Boswell Ave., with second-degree manslaughter, sale...
Waterford, Harrison residents arrested on drug charges in Farmington

Jan. 19—FARMINGTON — A Waterford woman remained in jail Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms. Tina M. Alexander, 46, and Daniel Maxfield, 42, of Harrison were arrested Jan. 13 after police found them sleeping in a pickup truck behind the Irving convenience store on Main Street and checked on their well-being, according to an affidavit by police officer Jonathan Parker.
