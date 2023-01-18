ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Stained bedding, hair found by police in a search of Idaho suspect's home

By Justine McDaniel, Marisa Iati, Andrea Salcedo, Brittany Shammas
SFGate
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Elko man sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed 1, wounded 1

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko man has been sentenced to four-to-17 years in prison for killing a man and badly wounding a woman in a shooting at a trailer park in northeast Nevada two years ago. Austin William Himmelman, 32, apologized in court before Fourth District Court Judge...
ELKO, NV
SFGate

Police Investigating Shooting In Mcdonald's Parking Lot

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Loaded, Untraceable Ghost Gun

PETALUMA (BCN) A Windsor man was arrested in Petaluma on Thursday on allegations of carrying a concealed ghost gun. Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested after being pulled over on southbound Highway 101 at 9:11 p.m. for allegedly weaving in and out of lanes, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

61-year-old woman arrested in deadly Sparks bus stop fight

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A 61-year-old Nevada woman has been booked on an open murder charge in connection with a Sparks homicide resulting from a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Suzanne Ehlers was being held without bail Friday in the Washoe County jail. The...
SPARKS, NV
SFGate

Bankman-Fried's lawyers say car hit barricade outside home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A car with three occupants recently drove into a barricade outside the California home owned by Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, an apparent attempt to gain access to the property where the founder of crypto exchange FTX is under house arrest.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Mission District Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint Wednesday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A liquor store in San Francisco's Mission District was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 26th Street, where a suspect entered the store, took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy