Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
WSAZ
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with child death investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in Vinton County for calls a child was dead. It happened on Saturday, January 14, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. Once deputies got there, they say they discovered potential evidence may have...
YAHOO!
Police: Man stole car after begging for cash
Jan. 20—CATLETTSBURG — When a Glasgow man was denied $2 outside of an Ashland gas station, police say he stole a man's car instead. Late Wednesday afternoon, Ashland Police report 35-year-old David A. McGlynn approached a man outside the Greenup Avenue Clark's station to ask for $2. The man, who was popping to buy something, declined, according to a criminal citation.
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
wchsnetwork.com
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
WSAZ
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
2 men wanted, 1 arrested in West Virginia after string of car break-ins
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– After several vehicles were broken into on Jan. 13, one man is in custody, and two are wanted by police. According to the Charleston Police Department, Bandon Boucher, 21, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, both have active warrants for grand larceny. The third suspect, Braden Buford, 21, of Charleston, […]
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, freezer pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kanawha County Circut Court to the concealment of a dead body involving the murder of a woman who was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes. According to police records, Arnold Hiller was suspected of fraud and allegedly used a debit card belonging to […]
WSAZ
Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County authorities seek man wanted for armed robbery
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities in Meigs County are trying to locate a man wanted for armed robbery, Sheriff Scott Fitch said. The department is attempting to locate Michael Atkinson, 41, Coolville, who was charged from a robbery earlier this month in Tuppers Plains. The sheriff’s office is searching all...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
2 arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Kanawha County, West Virginia, home
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they say […]
thebigsandynews.com
MCHS student charged in bomb threat
INEZ — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Martin County High School Jan. 11. Later the same day, Sheriff John Kirk announced that they had identified the person responsible for the bomb threat, and although they determined it to be a student prank, a student was located and was criminally charged. The identity of the student cannot be released because the student is a minor.
wchstv.com
Undercover operation in Charleston leads to citations for three employees at vape shops
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An undercover operation in Charleston focused on finding vape shop employees who were selling to underage buyers led to three citations. Members of the Charleston Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit executed the operation by sending in an underage confidential informant to see who would sell the underage buyer vapes.
Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
