ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with child death investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in Vinton County for calls a child was dead. It happened on Saturday, January 14, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. Once deputies got there, they say they discovered potential evidence may have...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Police: Man stole car after begging for cash

Jan. 20—CATLETTSBURG — When a Glasgow man was denied $2 outside of an Ashland gas station, police say he stole a man's car instead. Late Wednesday afternoon, Ashland Police report 35-year-old David A. McGlynn approached a man outside the Greenup Avenue Clark's station to ask for $2. The man, who was popping to buy something, declined, according to a criminal citation.
ASHLAND, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Second man caught after vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
COAL GROVE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County authorities seek man wanted for armed robbery

POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities in Meigs County are trying to locate a man wanted for armed robbery, Sheriff Scott Fitch said. The department is attempting to locate Michael Atkinson, 41, Coolville, who was charged from a robbery earlier this month in Tuppers Plains. The sheriff’s office is searching all...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

MCHS student charged in bomb threat

INEZ — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Martin County High School Jan. 11. Later the same day, Sheriff John Kirk announced that they had identified the person responsible for the bomb threat, and although they determined it to be a student prank, a student was located and was criminally charged. The identity of the student cannot be released because the student is a minor.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy