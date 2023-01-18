INEZ — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Martin County High School Jan. 11. Later the same day, Sheriff John Kirk announced that they had identified the person responsible for the bomb threat, and although they determined it to be a student prank, a student was located and was criminally charged. The identity of the student cannot be released because the student is a minor.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO