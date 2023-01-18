HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Hillsborough Beats the Buzzer and Phillipsburg 37-35

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - One day after winning in the same fashion, host Hillsborough returned the favor and made a driving layup at the final buzzer as the Raiders defeated the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team, 37-35, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division game on Tuesday night.

Darius McNair drove the lane and scored at the buzzer to give P’burg a 49-48 win over Watchung Hills on Monday afternoon.

The Raiders also defeated the Stateliners, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak after losing four-straight, 52-49, on Dec. 20. Phillipsburg led 20-18 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters but its 34 percent shooting from the field in game finally caught up to it.

Andrew Martin led P’burg with 11 points and also hauled in seven rebounds. Ameer Herran scored nine points with six boards, Matthew Scerbo Jr. had eight points, four assists and three steals and Jayveon Jackson pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

The ‘Liners fall to 7-6 overall and 2-5 in division play with the loss and now play five straight home games against Ridge, Sparta, Immaculata, Montgomery and Somerville over the next two weeks.

The raiders top scorer was Zion Harrison with 10 points.

Andrew Martin 3-10 5-6 11, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 4-12 8, Ameer Herran 4-6 1-2 9, Darius McNair 0-5 0-2 0, Jason Martinez 1-4 1-2 3, Jayveon Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jaylen Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Allan Palos 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 14-41 7-12 35/

Phillipsburg (7-6, 2-5) 12 8 9 6 -- 35

Hillsborough (7-5, 4-3) 9 9 9 10 -- 37

