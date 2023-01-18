ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Hillsborough Beats the Buzzer and Phillipsburg 37-35

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - One day after winning in the same fashion, host Hillsborough returned the favor and made a driving layup at the final buzzer as the Raiders defeated the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team, 37-35, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division game on Tuesday night.

Darius McNair drove the lane and scored at the buzzer to give P’burg a 49-48 win over Watchung Hills on Monday afternoon.

The Raiders also defeated the Stateliners, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak after losing four-straight, 52-49, on Dec. 20. Phillipsburg led 20-18 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters but its 34 percent shooting from the field in game finally caught up to it.

Andrew Martin led P’burg with 11 points and also hauled in seven rebounds. Ameer Herran scored nine points with six boards, Matthew Scerbo Jr. had eight points, four assists and three steals and Jayveon Jackson pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

The ‘Liners fall to 7-6 overall and 2-5 in division play with the loss and now play five straight home games against Ridge, Sparta, Immaculata, Montgomery and Somerville over the next two weeks.

The raiders top scorer was Zion Harrison with 10 points.

Phillipsburg box score

Andrew Martin 3-10 5-6 11, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 4-12 8, Ameer Herran 4-6 1-2 9, Darius McNair 0-5 0-2 0, Jason Martinez 1-4 1-2 3, Jayveon Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jaylen Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Allan Palos 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 14-41 7-12 35/

Phillipsburg (7-6, 2-5) 12 8 9 6 -- 35

Hillsborough (7-5, 4-3) 9 9 9 10 -- 37

Read more:

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

Phillipsburg Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jT2eO_0kJQsDFf00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Defeats Sparta 42-41

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior forward Ameer Herran scored a game-high 15 points and also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots to lead Phillipsburg High School past visiting Sparta, 42-21, in an independent boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon on Thomas Fisher Court.   Herran put a cherry on top of his big afternoon with the game winning layup with :13 left after the Stateliners got a huge defensive stop to set up the play. Here is the game-winning bucket from an exciting 42-41 @PburgHoops victory this afternoon. Leading scorers: Ameer Herran-15pts, 8 rebounds Matthew Scerbo Jr.-14pts pic.twitter.com/CZ14HRYyHG — PHS Athletics (@PHSStateliners) January 21, 2023 Matthew Scerbo...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Boys Basketball Team Loses to Jefferson & Boonton

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball team played at Boonton on Saturday and away at Jefferson on Thursday. Newton lost to Boonton 60-54 on Saturday. The Braves battled against Boonton, taking the lead 31-28 going into halftime. Boonton came back, adding 32 in the second half to Newton’s 23 to take the victory by six points. Jake Benitz led Newton with 20 points on the board, followed by Maxwell Maslowski with 12 and Robert McCullough with 11. Fabian Specht added another four points, while Domenic Lotruglio, Dom Ferdenzi and Cooper Armstrong each contributed to the Braves effort. The Braves lost to Jefferson 74-43 when they played them away on Thursday. Benitz led the way with 12 points, followed by Maslowski with 10. Lotruglio dropped in eight points. Ferdenzi added another five, Dominic Cel,  McCullough and Matt Williams contributed to the Braves effort. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-9 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 2-5. They will play away against Hackettstown on Monday, January 23 beginning at 7 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Weekend Recap: Newton Girls Basketball Team Loses Two

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School girls basketball team played two games this week; taking on Vernon Thursday and Wallkill Valley on Saturday. They lost both. Newton hosted Wallkill Valley on Saturday and lost 58-30. Wallkill Valley cam eout strong, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and another 18 in the second. Catherine Vena led Newton with nine points on the board, followed by Caitlyn Pokrywa with eight points and Sophia May with seven. Olivia May, Samantha Sutton, and Sophia Brondo each contributed points for the Braves. The Braves hosted Vernon on Thursday, losing 43-30.  Vernon dominated putting up 27 points to Newton’s 13. Newton came back with 17 points in the second half, but Vernon added another 16. Pokrywa led the Braves with 15 points, followed by Olivia May with five and Sophia May with four. Brondo, Jolen Stoner and Sutton each contributed to the Braves score, but Vernon took the win. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record and NJAC-Colonia Division record is 6-6. They will host Sussex Tech on Monday, January 23 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Colonia Beats South Brunswick at the Buzzer, 54-52

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Anthony Gooden hit a running 10-footer from inside the lane just before time ran out to give Colonia a 54-52 boys basketball victory over South Brunswick Saturday afternoon. South Brunswick had tied the game, 52-52, with six seconds left on a driving bank shot by forward Harmehar Chhabra. Before that, freshman Aiden Derkack of Colonia made a steal near midcourt and went in for a dunk, was fouled and hit the free throw with 20 seconds left to give the Patriots a short-lived 52-50 lead. The first time the teams met in December, South Brunswick made the big plays...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dubose-Carter's Career-High Of 22 Points Lifts Nutley Boys Basketball In Essex County Tournament

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by a career-high 22 points from junior guard Donte' Dubose-Carter, the Nutley High boys basketball team earned a 47-35 victory over 34th-seeded Cedar Grove in the preliminary round of the 76th annual Essex County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Nutley. Nutley, the tournament's 31st seed, now advances to the second preliminary round where it will play 18th-seeded Montclair on Monday, Jan. 23. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Raiders (3-12). Cedar Grove, which was led by Nick Russo's 21 points, fell to 8-7 with the loss. Nutley trailed, 19-17, at the half, but used...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Weekend Sports Action: Big Wins for Piscataway HS Boys Basketball, Wrestling

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Weekend sports action for Piscataway High School saw mostly wins against their opponents. Boys Basketball The Chiefs’ boys basketball traveled to East Brunswick on Saturday where they led every quarter as the team mauled the Bears, 69-41. Seniors Jonathan Carman and Jalen Thomas tied each other in scoring, putting up 11 points apiece. Not to be outdone, the Bears’ Matt Mikulka, a freshman, sank 5 three throws and also finished with 11 points. Now 6-11, the Chiefs next take on Monroe at home on Tuesday before traveling to Newark East Side on Thursday. Girls Basketball Girls basketball was off on Saturday, but in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Union Defeats Roselle, 52-35

ROSELLE, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Roselle, 52-35, on Saturday. Keira Miller-People scored 23 points for Union, which outscored Roselle, 18-7, in the fourth quarter to add to a four-point lead. Dasia Edmond finished with 19 points, four rebounds and three steals; Brielle Hayford came down with a team-high 10 rebounds; and Karesha Joseph totaled a team-high eight steals along with eight rebounds and five assists for the Farmers.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Beats North Bergen, 62-33

NORTH BERGEN, NJ -- Bayonne built a 16-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 62-33 victory over North Bergen on Saturday. Christina Centeno scored 17 points and passed for two assists for the Bees (15-2), who led, 26-10, after one quarter and 45-20 at halftime. Kayla Neal finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals; Janaya Meyers totaled eight points, five rebounds and four steals; and Mckenzie Neal had eight points and six rebounds for Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Rayack Captures 113-Pound Title; Highlanders Send Eight To Final Round in Finishing Second At Union County Tournament

UNION, NJ - Led by eight finalists and one individual champion in 113-pound sophomore Brandon Rayack, the Gov. Livingston High wrestling team finished second at the 47th annual Union County Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Harwood Arena at Kean University in Union. The Highlanders, which were runner-up for the second straight year, ended the event with 240 points, second only to Cranford, which earned 269.5 points and won the UCT for a record eighth straight time. The Cougars won the UCT from 2015 through 2020 and last year with no tournament being held in '21 due to covid. Cranford, ranked No. 17...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Columbia Knocks off West Side, 61-57

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia boys basketball team survived a scare and came away with a 61-57 victory over Newark West Side on Saturday. Shelton Colwell finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Cougars (12-3). Jayden Meyers totaled 15 points, four assists and four steals; and Jalen James scored 14 points and knocked down three 3-pointers for Columbia, which will open play in the Essex County Tournament next Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Outlasts Paramus, Extends Winning Streak to Eleven

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (11-1) defeated the Paramus Spartans (6-8) 63-59 on Thursday, January 19.  The win extended Fair Lawn’s winning streak to 11 straight games.  After stringing together most of their wins in blowout fashion, the Cutters were battled test against the Spartans and came out on top. Senior Brandon Barker led the way with 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the win.  Junior Tim Smith recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, serving as Fair Lawn’s second leading-scorer.  Junior Jianni Moran scored 10 points and added 8 assists as well for the Cutters.  Fair Lawn trailed 32-28 at the half, but went on to outscore the Spartans 35-27 in the second half.  The Cutters fed off an electric home crowd, scoring 21 fourth quarter points to secure the narrow victory.  Fair Lawn will look ahead towards a road contest with Bergenfield on Saturday, January 21 at 7 p.m. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Morristown Captures Second Straight Rout on Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ – On Friday night Morristown trounced North Star Academy by a score of 72-22.  Surprisingly North Star got off to an early 6-5 lead over the hometown Colonials as Morristown struggled from the field out of the gate. However, that would be the last time the visiting Knights would hold the lead in this one as Morristown proceeded to go on 17-0 run over the next few minutes and end the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 25-8 lead after 8 minutes played. An absolutely dominate end to the first quarter for Morristown was triggered by their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Seeded No. 3 in Essex County Tournament

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ -- The Essex County Tournament gets underway Saturday with preliminary round games. There are 39 teams entered in this year's tournament, and Caldwell has received the third seed, the highest in school history. The Chiefs had a 13-0 going into Thursday night's game against Payne Tech. Last year, Caldwell reached the ECT Final Four for the first time in the program's history. Seton Hall Prep is the top seed, and Arts High School received the second seed. Montclair Immaculate is seeded fourth. The second preliminary round is scheduled for Monday, the third Jan. 26, and the first round Jan. 28. Caldwell will host a first-round game on Jan. 28.  West Essex High School (11-2) has a bye until the third preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Knights will play at home. The championship game is scheduled for Essex County College on Saturday, Feb. 18.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Romps Over Newton, 12-3

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- Jonathan Montana's hat trick highlighted a 12-3 victory by the Clifton United Tri-op ice hockey team over Newton on Friday night. Clifton United includes players from Cedar Grove. In addition to Montana's three goals and one assist, Zack Guiffrida scored one goal and passed for four assists for Clifton United. Ryan Kratz had two goals and three assists, and Ryan Montana finished with two goals and two assists. James Troller scored one goal and had two assists, and Leo Marzullo (one assist), Joe Avelia and Ioannis Koularmanis each scored one goal. Thomas Cannataro of Clifton United made 21 saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Boys Basketball and Cheer Honor Influential Teachers; Take Victory over Pope John

RANDOLPH, NJ-  The Randolph boys varsity basketball team and winter cheer team collectively celebrated their annual Teacher Appreciation night on Tuesday Jan. 17.  Prior to tip off, each senior was introduced with a teacher who they invited to the game, while some words were read aloud about the impact they made on their time at RHS. ( Photos of seniors / teachers / game action in link at end of story ) The Rams then treated them to a good show, as they took victory by the score of 59-50 over Pope John. When the game began, things didn’t look good for...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Southern Seeks Redemption in their Home Gym – And Gets It.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg High School won just four bouts as the Stateliners wrestling team dropped their first dual meet of the season, 42-12, to host Southern Regional on Thursday night in a battle of undefeated teams. If you watched from home, you were probably saying to yourself after 4 bouts, “This feels like Warren Hills last year”. Phillipsburg beat the Rams, 27-25, in last season’s NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals before beating Howell, 51-6, for the Group 5 championship. The Stateliners fell behind in last season’s match but there was no comeback this time as P’burg’s 126-pounder Kyle Beenders, with a 10-7 decision,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy