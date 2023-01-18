Passaic County Democratic Party Seeking Candidates

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Passaic County Democratic Chairman John Currie and the Passaic County Democratic Committee is seeking candidates interested in interviewing for elected positions up for election in November 2023. The county-wide offices on the ballot include Passaic County Clerk and Passaic County Commissioner.

“As Chairman of the Passaic County Democratic Party, I work closely with our local Democratic Municipal Leaders to find qualified residents who are interested in public service and potentially running as candidates for elective office,” said Chairman Currie.

According to Currie, those interested in possible candidacy for county elected offices should contact Rita Pascrell in the Passaic County Democratic Committee (PCDC) office at (973) 279-4647 or by email at pcdemsrita@gmail.com. Rita will provide a candidate questionnaire, which needs to be completed prior to going through the screening and interview process.

Anyone who would like to participate in the candidate screening process should also be prepared to send a resume and letter expressing their interest along with the completed candidate questionnaire by close of business on February 8, 2023. The information can be sent by email at the address above or delivered to 668 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park.

In addition, current elected representatives who wish to seek re-election in November 2023 need to send a letter expressing their desire to seek support from the PCDC to Chairman John Currie.



