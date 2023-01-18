Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Mitchell Tenpenny Drops Video For ‘We Got History’
Mitchell Tenpenny has released the music video for “We Got History." which was filmed near Cocoa Beach, Florida. The song is Mitchell's new radio single and the second release from his 2022 This Is The Heavy album. Mitchell co-wrote “We Got History” which follows up his back-to-back Number One...
Pink Floyd Revists ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ For 50th Anniversary Box
Coming on March 24th is Pink Floyd's new 50th anniversary deluxe box set edition of 1973's The Dark Side Of The Moon. The package includes the CD and gatefold vinyl of the newly remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. Also featured is the new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix plus CD and LP of The Dark Side Of The Moon — Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974.
Industry News: SVU, Bel-Air, Outlander, Tron + More!
TATYANA ALI JOINS 'BEL-AIR': Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali will join the cast of the Peacock reboot, Bel-Air. Variety reports that the actress, who played Ashley Banks on the original series, will recur as Mrs. Hughes, a middle school English teacher who sees something special in Ashley. BRADLEY...
Happy Birthday, Steve Perry!!!
Happy 74th birthday this Sunday (January 22nd) to former-Journey frontman, the great Steve Perry. 2023 finds Perry riding high on the success of his fall 2018 comeback album, Traces, which was his first Top 10 solo album. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums Chart at Number Six and the magazine's Current Rock Album Chart at Number Two.
Shania Twain Penned Song Inspired By ‘Iffy’ Battle With Covid
A song on Shania Twain's upcoming album, Queen of Me, is about her scary brush with Covid. It's called "Inhale/Exhale Air" and was inspired by her struggle to breathe. Shania told InStyle magazine, "I wrote that song right after I had a very bad battle with COVID, and my lungs were filling up with COVID pneumonia and I was losing my air. I survived, but it was iffy."
