Iowa State

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime. Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals. Max Jones had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Titans (10-11, 4-5).
Milwaukee knocks off Robert Morris 77-69

MILWAUKEE — Led by BJ Freeman's 26 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 77-69 on Thursday night. The Panthers are now 13-6 on the season, while the Colonials fell to 8-12.
