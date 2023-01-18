Read full article on original website
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime. Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals. Max Jones had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Titans (10-11, 4-5).
Milwaukee knocks off Robert Morris 77-69
MILWAUKEE — Led by BJ Freeman's 26 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 77-69 on Thursday night. The Panthers are now 13-6 on the season, while the Colonials fell to 8-12.
Saint Francis (PA) knocks off Saint Francis (BKN) 87-61
LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Josh Cohen's 22 points, the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash defeated the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers 87-61. The Red Flash improved to 8-11 with the win and the Terriers fell to 9-10.
