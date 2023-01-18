Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton Scout For Talent On New Reality TV Competition

Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Bits And Pieces: Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen will be among the performers at this year's 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. The event will be held on February 3rd at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Lionel Riche, Dionne Warwick, John Legend and Mumford & Sons.
Effingham Radio
Elle King Is Digging Her ‘Newly Bought Cowboy Boots’ Into Country Music
Elle King could have gone in any musical direction, seeing as she's the first female artist in history to have scored Number One singles in four different formats, including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. But she chose to invest in the Country format, and as Elle tells us, she's here for the long haul. [“I didn’t understand how or why people would have tried to go from big careers in other genres and come to country until I saw it firsthand, like, it’s the best. I just thought, that’s where I want to live my life. You can go and play shows and make music, and then you have this awesome home community of love and supportive people that get it and are in it and they root for you. And it was something that I had never experienced before in any aspect of my life and once I kind of felt it. I dug my newly bought cowboy boots in and it would take a lot to- I’m- No, I’m never leaving!“] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . . I'm never leaving!)
Effingham Radio
Naomi Judd Left Note Stating Wynonna Was Not To Attend Her Funeral
Prior to committing suicide, Naomi Judd handwrote a note on a yellow Post-It note stating, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” Radar Online obtained a picture of the note from the Sheriff's Office in Williamson County, TN. Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th at the age of 76.
Effingham Radio
Shania Twain Penned Song Inspired By ‘Iffy’ Battle With Covid
A song on Shania Twain's upcoming album, Queen of Me, is about her scary brush with Covid. It's called "Inhale/Exhale Air" and was inspired by her struggle to breathe. Shania told InStyle magazine, "I wrote that song right after I had a very bad battle with COVID, and my lungs were filling up with COVID pneumonia and I was losing my air. I survived, but it was iffy."
Effingham Radio
Celebrity Gossip: TJ Holmes, Leslie Jordan, Chrissy Tiegen + More!
T.J. HOLMES REPORTEDLY SLEPT WITH GMA SCRIPT COORDINATOR: T.J. Holmes allegedly had an affair with more than one woman at Good Morning America. A source told DailyMail.com Thursday (January 19th) that the GMA3 co-host had a months-long affair with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway in 2015. She was 24 at the time. The insider said, “He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless.” Holmes’ personal life first made headlines last year when it was revealed that he was dating his co-anchor Amy Robach.
Comments / 0