Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Elle King Is Digging Her ‘Newly Bought Cowboy Boots’ Into Country Music
Elle King could have gone in any musical direction, seeing as she's the first female artist in history to have scored Number One singles in four different formats, including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. But she chose to invest in the Country format, and as Elle tells us, she's here for the long haul. [“I didn’t understand how or why people would have tried to go from big careers in other genres and come to country until I saw it firsthand, like, it’s the best. I just thought, that’s where I want to live my life. You can go and play shows and make music, and then you have this awesome home community of love and supportive people that get it and are in it and they root for you. And it was something that I had never experienced before in any aspect of my life and once I kind of felt it. I dug my newly bought cowboy boots in and it would take a lot to- I’m- No, I’m never leaving!“] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . . I'm never leaving!)
Bits And Pieces: Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen will be among the performers at this year's 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. The event will be held on February 3rd at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Lionel Riche, Dionne Warwick, John Legend and Mumford & Sons.
Happy Birthday, Steve Perry!!!
Happy 74th birthday this Sunday (January 22nd) to former-Journey frontman, the great Steve Perry. 2023 finds Perry riding high on the success of his fall 2018 comeback album, Traces, which was his first Top 10 solo album. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums Chart at Number Six and the magazine's Current Rock Album Chart at Number Two.
Shania Twain Penned Song Inspired By ‘Iffy’ Battle With Covid
A song on Shania Twain's upcoming album, Queen of Me, is about her scary brush with Covid. It's called "Inhale/Exhale Air" and was inspired by her struggle to breathe. Shania told InStyle magazine, "I wrote that song right after I had a very bad battle with COVID, and my lungs were filling up with COVID pneumonia and I was losing my air. I survived, but it was iffy."
Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Meet The Beatles’
It was 59 years ago today — January 20th, 1964 — that arguably the most important rock album of all time was released, the Beatles' Meet The Beatles. Although, it wasn't the first Beatles record released in America; Vee-Jay's Introducing The Beatles beat the band's Capitol Records debut by just short of six months, it was Meet The Beatles, with its hit chart-topper “I Want To Hold Your Hand” that kick started the post-Kennedy '60s, the British Invasion, and completely revolutionized how music was written, played, sung, and produced — not to mention help change the fashion world all but overnight. In short, Meet The Beatles ushered in the modern era.
Trading Post Thursday, 01/19/23
WANTED: A male duck (Drake). Call 618-292-9178. FOR SALE: 2017 single axle trailer, 6 ½ x 12’ with a 6’ gate and 3500 lb axle, and 10 push mowers mostly self-propelled. Call 618-267-0344. WANTED: A used welder/generator combo with a gas motor. Call 618-335-8369.
