cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police arrest teenager, seize firearm, ammunition and drugs from residence
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of The Qountry Tavern early Saturday morning in Elmira. According to police, after an hours-long search, they were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Shamel T. Swan of Elmira. Police were granted an Arrest […]
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police investigating homicide
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body late Friday morning in a home on West 3rd St. According to police when they arrived they found a man laying with blood on him. Police say they determined his death was a murder. The name...
WKTV
Homeless man suspected of trying to enter local school building in custody on other warrants
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The homeless man accused of trying to enter the New York Mills school building earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to Police Chief Robert Frankland. John Becker allegedly tried to get inside the school three separate times on Tuesday, forcing officials...
Liverpool man sentenced to 7 years for possession of nearly 1,000 grams of molly, feds say
Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing almost 1,000 grams of eutylone, known as molly, federal prosecutors said Saturday. A New York state trooper found 995.6 grams of the drug while searching Dionel Hall’s SUV during a traffic stop in February 2021 in Madison County, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
Man shot in the leg outside Syracuse convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the leg outside a convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side Friday night, police said. Around 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting outside a convenience store at 303 South Ave., according to a news release from Syracuse police.
Father, daughter murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
Lefancheck added that there is no further threat to the community at this time.
Oneonta resident arrested for assaulting man with barbell
An Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with first degree assault following an incident at Job Corps in Oneonta.
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Man arrested for stealing, then fighting JC cop
A Binghamton man has been arrested following an altercation with a Johnson City Police Officer.
Man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse man who tried to rape an SU student while she was on a run through Oakwood Cemetery has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Kenneth Kaufman, 37, was hiding in a bush while completely naked in the cemetery around 7:45 a.m, police have said. When a student on a morning run passed Kaufman, he jumped out and tried to rape her, police said.
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
rewind1077.com
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
Man arrested for firing ghost gun at another man in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Syracuse police say he fired a ghost gun at another man and ran from police this weekend. Jason Lloyd, 26, opened fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday while at 110 Hovey St., police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
UpNorthLive.com
Elmira woman accused of attacking man with knife
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Elmira has been arrested after an alleged assault on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. Elizabeth Hooper, 20, was arraigned Thursday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery.
Sheriff: one arrested, one in critical condition following stabbing in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A suspect is in custody, and a victim is in critical condition after an hours-long standoff in Big Flats on Friday. According to new information released by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore C. Swan, 34, of 171 Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats has been arrested and charged with Attempted […]
cnycentral.com
38-year-old man shot in leg Friday night, police say
Syracuse, NY — A 38-year-old Syracuse man was shot at least one time in his leg Friday night, according to Syracuse police. In a release police say they responded to 303 South Avenue in Syracuse just before 10:15 pm Friday night for a reported shooting with injuries. They say a short time later a walk-in shooting was called in by staff at Crouse Hospital, and officers later found the 38-year-old victim in the emergency room.
14850.com
Guilty plea for Ithaca man who beat his dog, who has since been adopted
Axel, now named Apple, has been adopted “and living his best life in his new home,” says Tompkins County Animal Control Officer Lee Consolo, and a former owner who “was observed viciously beating his dog” has pleaded guilty in the case. The incident occurred in September 2021 at the St. John’s Community Building in Ithaca’s west end.
