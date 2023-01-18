ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police arrest teenager, seize firearm, ammunition and drugs from residence

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.
SYRACUSE, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police investigating homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body late Friday morning in a home on West 3rd St. According to police when they arrived they found a man laying with blood on him. Police say they determined his death was a murder. The name...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Liverpool man sentenced to 7 years for possession of nearly 1,000 grams of molly, feds say

Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing almost 1,000 grams of eutylone, known as molly, federal prosecutors said Saturday. A New York state trooper found 995.6 grams of the drug while searching Dionel Hall’s SUV during a traffic stop in February 2021 in Madison County, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
LIVERPOOL, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
ITHACA, NY
UpNorthLive.com

Elmira woman accused of attacking man with knife

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Elmira has been arrested after an alleged assault on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. Elizabeth Hooper, 20, was arraigned Thursday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
cnycentral.com

38-year-old man shot in leg Friday night, police say

Syracuse, NY — A 38-year-old Syracuse man was shot at least one time in his leg Friday night, according to Syracuse police. In a release police say they responded to 303 South Avenue in Syracuse just before 10:15 pm Friday night for a reported shooting with injuries. They say a short time later a walk-in shooting was called in by staff at Crouse Hospital, and officers later found the 38-year-old victim in the emergency room.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Guilty plea for Ithaca man who beat his dog, who has since been adopted

Axel, now named Apple, has been adopted “and living his best life in his new home,” says Tompkins County Animal Control Officer Lee Consolo, and a former owner who “was observed viciously beating his dog” has pleaded guilty in the case. The incident occurred in September 2021 at the St. John’s Community Building in Ithaca’s west end.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy