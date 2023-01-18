ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willamina, OR

kptv.com

6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR
kpic

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
ESTACADA, OR
The Oregonian

2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom

Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail

A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Catalytic Converter Kingpin Wants His Cash Back

Brennan Doyle, the 32-year-old former Uber driver who prosecutors say became the ringleader of a $20 million Lake Oswego-based catalytic converter trafficking ring, wants his money back. When police raided his rental house on the shore of Oswego Lake last August, they seized nearly $40,000 in cash—as well as two...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
SALEM, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA

