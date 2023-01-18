ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise fans spot ominous clue about Neville's future

Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have spotted a clue that this season could be DI Neville Parker's last. While tonight's episode (January 20) followed the story of a mysterious death of estate agent and con artist Cheryl Horner, viewers were more focused on whether Neville's time on the island could soon be over.
digitalspy.com

Winter Love Island sees islanders' heads being turned already

Love Island spoilers follow. Winter Love Island 2023 is less than a week in, but there's already a fair amount of chemistry in the villa — it just doesn't have a clear direction yet. On tonight's (January 19) episode, the new bombshells quickly cracked on with getting to know...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks kicks off Shaq Qureshi's exit story as he makes big decision

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has kicked off Shaq Qureshi's exit storyline, as he struggles to adjust to life in the village after the death of his girlfriend Verity Hutchinson. Tonight's (January 20) episode saw Shaq struggling with his grief after a brochure arrived revealing that Verity had booked the pair...
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Justin and Theo face Mac's fury in new Lyrik storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan and Theo Poulos face Mackenzie Booth's fury after Lyrik cancel a gig at Salt. After a misunderstanding where Theo had pulled out of the gig believing he had been replaced by the band's former lead singer, leading to a cancellation of the whole gig, Mac was furious.
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series

Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Chesney Brown upsets Gemma in wedding storyline

Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter can kiss their wedding fund goodbye, as the former hatches a fast-food enterprise. As Coronation Street fans will be aware, the financially-stretched yet proud parents of the quads are currently saving up for their big day, but in upcoming scenes, it all goes to pot.
digitalspy.com

Prey star Amber Midthunder gives update on possible sequel

Prey star Amber Midthunder has discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit Predator spin-off movie. Midthunder starred as the lead in Prey, which followed a Comanche Nation warrior fighting to protect her tribe against Predators in 1719. The movie was well received by fans and critics alike, spawning...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir confirms exit from soap

Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir has confirmed her exit from the soap. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has been a guest star on the soap playing Esther Hargrave, posted a series of behind the scenes pictures from the show, expressing her thanks for the cast and crew and penning some final words for her time there.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals dramatic Eric return in 13 huge spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric causes further turmoil for the Chen-Williams family when a visit from Honour ends in a big row. Elsewhere, Bobby faces sentencing over his crimes, while Vicky makes preparations to leave the village. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt makes a big decision over Kyle's future

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Tonight’s (January 20) episode of Emmerdale has been a rocky one for its residents as Amy Wyatt decided to make a big decision involving her son Kyle’s future. Kyle was recently released on bail after killing Al Chapman and as part of his bail conditions,...
digitalspy.com

Home and Away reveals shocking final showdown for Cash and Tex

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has revealed a shocking final showdown between Cash and Tex following Cash's visit to the latter in prison. Last year, viewers saw Cash's sister Felicity and Eden Fowler involved in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy