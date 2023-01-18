Read full article on original website
Jared Leto's Tron sequel lines up Maleficent director
It's been over a decade since the release of Tron: Legacy, but after years of delays, it appears Disney is finally moving forward with a brand new sequel titled Tron: Ares. While no deals have been completed yet, Deadline reports that Joachim Rønning is currently in talks to direct the long-awaited threequel, which will star Jared Leto.
Heartstopper's Joe Locke sparks confusion about next TV role in behind-the-scenes photo
Heartstopper actor Joe Locke has got tongues wagging after a now-deleted shot from the set of Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos seemed to reveal a title change. Cast in the WandaVision spin-off series back in November, Locke is now finally working with the likes of Kathryn Hahn (as returning sorceress Agatha Harkness), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase).
Kissing Booth's Joey King returns to Netflix in first look at rom-com with Zac Efron
Netflix has revealed a first look at The Kissing Booth star Joey King in upcoming movie A Family Affair. Also starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron and directed by Richard LaGravenese, the romantic comedy is set for a November 17 release. The sneak peek in Netflix's 2023 Films Preview trailer...
Star Wars actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to daughter Annabelle as she makes Hollyoaks debut
Warwick Davis has celebrated his daughter Annabelle's debut as Lacey Lloyd in Hollyoaks. The star, who is known for roles including Wicket the Ewok and Professor Flitwick, tweeted a sweet tribute earlier this week ahead of Annabelle's first episode on the soap. "Shout out to my daughter, @AnnabelleLDavis who debuts...
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's Netflix movie gets first reviews
Comedy legend Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new Netflix R-rated comedy film You People's first reviews are in – and it is not looking good. The film currently has a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics thrashing the film in their reviews. For example, The Wrap's film...
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
George RR Martin's Hunter's Run to get film adaptation
George RR Martin is working on a new film, and it sounds like it's going to be equally vast, imaginative, and high-stakes as Game of Thrones. The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham), has been snapped up by Exile Content Studio, so it seems like the wheels are really turning for the project.
Captain America 4 casts Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore in major role
Captain America: New World Order has added Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore to its cast. Deadline reports that Xosha is going to have a significant role in the film — described as one of the biggest of her career — though the exact character remains under wraps. Marvel Studios isn't commenting on her casting.
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reveals why she's not watching House of the Dragon
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has a pretty relatable reason for not watching House of the Dragon. The HBO Max series may be a prequel about the very bloodline that would eventually make Daenerys Targaryen the 'Breaker of Chains' centuries later, yet Clarke has admitted she's yet to tune in.
Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters reunite at Wolf Pack premiere
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters rolled back the years at the Wolf Pack premiere this week. Often pitted against each other in the cult supernatural series, as high-school warrior Buffy Summers and peroxide-blond bloodsucker Spike, the duo are still close 20 years on from going their separate ways when Buffy ended.
Derry Girls star's new Netflix show gets exciting update
Derry Girls actor Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s new Netflix show The Decameron has an exciting new update as we now know that the show has begun filming in Rome, Italy. The show, which is being filmed in Italy’s Cinecittà Studios, is an eight-episode series that is based on a collection of short stories of the same name written by 14th-century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. It will remain in production in the country for the next six months.
American Horror Story star lands next lead movie role
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct. Taissa Farmiga has secured a huge lead role in an upcoming drama film. The American-Ukrainian actress is set to star in a Uri Singer movie called Anna, telling the story of a Ukrainian immigrant in the US. It's directed by Dekel...
Emmerdale star Fiona Wade explains Priya and Leyla tensions in exit week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It's nearly the end of the Emmerdale road for Fiona Wade, whose character Priya Kotecha will be leaving the village to take up a new job in London next week. However, tensions rise between Priya and her boss Leyla, who had apparently been offered the job first.
BTS star J-Hope's biopic lands release date
Disney+ has confirmed the release date for j-hope IN THE BOX, a new documentary about the creation of BTS star j-hope's first solo album. Fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at j-hope's creative process and the challenges he runs into while preparing to release his debut solo album, Jack In The Box.
How to listen to Prince Harry's Spare audiobook for free
Right now, there's one book everyone — your postman, your boss, your mum, and the royals themselves — is talking about. That book is Spare, in which Prince Harry shares every (and we mean every) detail about his life growing up as a prince, and what happened when his path divulged from the norm.
Aquaman's Jason Momoa teases DC Universe future after James Gunn takeover
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has spoken about his future at DC following James Gunn's appointment as head of their superhero franchises. The actor has played undersea ruler Arthur Curry in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before appearing in Justice League and his own solo movie, which became the highest-grossing comic book movie that studio Warner Bros has released. He's due to feature in the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, later this year.
Box office: ‘MISSING’ enters the movie market, as ‘Avatar’ crosses $2 billion worldwide
Just like last January, the first month of 2023 seems to be going the route where very few new movies are having much of an impact while others just continue to make money. Despite there being a number of new wide and moderate releases, only one of them managed to get into the top five as James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” remained ahead of the pack with another $19.7 million, down 40% from last weekend, as it comes closer to reaching the $600 million domestic milestone. After that, it’s coming up fast on surpassing Pixar’s “Incredibles 2’s” $608.6...
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
Bel-Air season 2 trailer sees return of original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali
A new trailer for the second season of Bel-Air has landed, showcasing the return of original cast member Tatyana Ali. The actress, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, joined the cast for the reimagining of the classic sitcom last month, signing up for the role of English teacher Mrs. Hughes.
Marvel's Avengers development is shutting down this year
Marvel's Avengers is officially coming to an end. The game, from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, released in 2020 to controversy over how the design was set up to encourage people to spend real-life money on microtransactions to unlock things from new costumes to finishing moves and emotes. Now it...
