Langley Park, MD

fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Suspect Armed With Hammer Robs Food Truck on Friday Afternoon

On January 20, at approximately 2:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck) for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, the suspect forced his way into the food truck with a hammer through the service window. Once inside, the suspect armed himself with a knife and forced the victim to the floor and stole property from the food truck. The suspect exited the truck through the rear door and fled west toward the back of the gas station, climbed over the fence and was last seen running through the wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road. The suspect left behind the hammer and knife, both of which were impounded.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.
WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD

