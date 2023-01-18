Read full article on original website
Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md. Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a...
'I just started to bleed out' | Independent taxi drivers in Langley Park are being targeted by armed robbers
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Three suspects have been arrested by Prince George's County Police following a series of armed robberies targeting independent taxi drivers in Langley Park, Maryland. Omar Hernandez, 20, and Jose Linares-Hernandez, 20, have been linked to five of the armed robberies. Investigators say the incidents occurred...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
Police: Man breaks in with hammer, robs from Takoma Park food truck at knifepoint
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck and robbed a worker at knifepoint Friday afternoon, Takoma Park police said. The robbery occurred at the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man forced his way into the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window with a hammer, authorities said.
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Armed With Hammer Robs Food Truck on Friday Afternoon
On January 20, at approximately 2:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck) for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, the suspect forced his way into the food truck with a hammer through the service window. Once inside, the suspect armed himself with a knife and forced the victim to the floor and stole property from the food truck. The suspect exited the truck through the rear door and fled west toward the back of the gas station, climbed over the fence and was last seen running through the wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road. The suspect left behind the hammer and knife, both of which were impounded.
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
WUSA
Missing Woodbridge man stabbed multiple times and murdered, says court documents
We first told you about Jose Gurrero in December -- when he went missing. Now, police believe they've found his body -- and they've arrested two suspects.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
Bay Net
Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
Bay Net
Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
mocoshow.com
Update: Student Charged With Bringing Brass Knuckles, Knife, and Marijuana to School
MCPD released the following updated summary of events with new information regarding the lockdown and subsequent arrest of a student at Albert Einstein High School this afternoon. The original news release stated that the student taken into custody during the investigation was not being charged criminally. “At approximately 1:54 p.m....
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
