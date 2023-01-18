ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Crawford Slams StatMuse After They Didn't Want To Mention His Name In Michael Jordan And LeBron James Stats Conversation

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Jamal Crawford was mad after StatMuse boldly ignored his name in a graphic including Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Crawford had some things to say to StatMuse after the site's official Twitter account overlooked Crawford in a graphic that showed Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Crawford was one of those players who delighted fans with his style of play, being called 'J-Crossover' with due reason thanks to his handles and the ability he had to deceive rivals. Now, he's out of the league, running his pro-am competition in Seattle, where a series of players met to compete during the 2022 offseason.

Moreover, Crawford has also been active on social media, sending messages to other players and fans while talking about current events happening in the NBA. However, he's also ready to fire at those who disrespect him and StatMuse has become one of them.

Jamal Crawford Takes Offense With StatMuse's Graphic Ignoring Him

StatMuse shared a graphic talking about the players who dropped 35+ points in a single game after turning 35, with MJ and the King leading the mini-list. There are only three people on the top, and one name was missing from it.

Most 45-point games by a 35+ year old:

5 — LeBron

3 — Jordan

1 — Everyone else

Crawford wasn't having any of that and sent a big message to them, asking them to put some respect on his name.

"Everyone else is ME.

TF lol…" he wrote on Twitter.

During a game in 2019, while playing for the Phoenix Suns, Crawford dropped 51 points at the age of 39. That was a memorable night for him, but StatMuse apparently didn't pay much attention to that.

Crawford isn't shy to express his opinion on topics that he really cares about, especially when it comes to his game. Last month, he and Lou Williams criticized the NBA for naming the new Sixth Man of the Year trophy after John Havlicek , and after that, he made his stance clear on the GOAT debate, naming Michael Jordan the greatest of all time for a million years to come .

This man is firm in his beliefs and when he feels people are off, he won't hesitate to call them out.

