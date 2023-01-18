Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East

CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you look at the numbers, Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is easily an All-Star caliber player. Averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game on 40% shooting from three, McCollum has been among the Pels' most consistent players for the majority of the season.

Yet, despite his impressive performance, CJ's name is missing from the NBA All-Star fan voting ballots. Sadly, it's been somewhat of a yearly tradition for CJ, who has yet to make the exclusive team in 9 years of experience.

But if you ask CJ, he'll tell you it has more to do with location than anything else.

After Mike Conley made the All-Star Game in 2021, one could argue McCollum took the mantle as the best player in the league without the ASG badge. “I just do my job. I’ve done it consistently,” McCollum said. “You could argue that I could have made it in in previous years, but it’s more about team success. Some people would argue if I was in the East, I would’ve been a multitime All-Star. But I think it’s about team success. I’m here to try to win games. I’m going to be more efficient. I’m going to be consistent. I’m going to make plays, I’m going to make shots and try to help us win.”

CJ has never complained about missing All-Star recognition. After years of being the co-star next to Damian Lillard in Portland, he got used to flying under the radar.

The big question for CJ now is, what kind of success can he achieve with the Pels?

Are The Pelicans Legitimate Title Contenders This Season?

Both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have missed significant time this season, but CJ and the others have been doing an admirable job keeping the team afloat without them.

But when NOLA has all their guys at full strength, they are an undoubtedly tough team to beat.

“I think they turned their s*** around when CJ came on board, just because he’s such a pro and he’s such a legitimate scorer. Even more in the playoffs,” an opposing general manager told Heavy Sports . “New Orleans is real. When they have their main guys, they’re legit. When they’ve got CJ and Zion and Brandon Ingram playing, that team’s legit."

Health is going going to be a question mark for the Pelicans , but they have enough talent to go toe-to-toe against any team in the league.

At this point, it's only a matter of time before they take over the West and CJ can finally achieve the milestone that has alluded him so far in his NBA career.

