Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Related
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter Jr. will miss his fifth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Jalen Green to play a lead offensive role versus a Timberwolves' unit ranked 17th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
atozsports.com
New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach
The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
'Awesome': Charles Barkley, 1992-93 Phoenix Suns celebrate special season
They made history together 30 years ago, but that special season always feels like yesterday for Dan Majerle. “I think about it almost every day,” Majerle said. “That’s how special it was. It always brings back memories, but that was such a special time in my life. It probably was the best time...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) downgraded to questionable for Knicks on Sunday
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Quickley was left off the initial injury report. However, he has now been added as questionable just 5 hours before scheduled tipoff because of a sore left knee. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET start.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cam Johnson (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Johnson will sit on Saturday for injury management reasons after Phoenix's forward logged 21 minutes in his return on Thursday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes at the forward positions against a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Jones continues to deal with a back injury but has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to face Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is questionable to face New Orleans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Pelicans. Wagner's Friday...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Ty Jerome starting for Stephen Curry (hip) on Friday night
Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerome will play with Friday's first unit after Stephen Curry was held out with hip tightness. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jerome to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jerome's current projection includes 9.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
Comments / 0