numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out for Houston on Saturday

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter Jr. will miss his fifth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Jalen Green to play a lead offensive role versus a Timberwolves' unit ranked 17th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach

The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Immanuel Quickley (knee) downgraded to questionable for Knicks on Sunday

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Quickley was left off the initial injury report. However, he has now been added as questionable just 5 hours before scheduled tipoff because of a sore left knee. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Cam Johnson (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Johnson will sit on Saturday for injury management reasons after Phoenix's forward logged 21 minutes in his return on Thursday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes at the forward positions against a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) questionable on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Jones continues to deal with a back injury but has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to face Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com

Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is questionable to face New Orleans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Pelicans. Wagner's Friday...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Golden State's Ty Jerome starting for Stephen Curry (hip) on Friday night

Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerome will play with Friday's first unit after Stephen Curry was held out with hip tightness. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jerome to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jerome's current projection includes 9.8 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

