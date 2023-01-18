ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) for inactive Christian Wood (thumb) on Friday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is starting in Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. Hardaway Jr. will make his 26th start this season after an ankle sprain sidelined the Mavericks' guard for two games. In a matchup against a Heat team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Deandre Ayton (illness) downgraded to questionable for Phoenix Saturday night

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has downgraded him to questionable just over 8 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET start time. If Ayton sits, Bismack Biyombo would likely start down low.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) out for Monday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stewart has been ruled out of Monday's game, but is considered to be day-to-day with his shoulder injury and could be back after missing just a single game. His absence could get Jalen Duren back in the Pistons' starting five.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Clint Capela starting at center, Onyeka Okongwu to bench

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Capela will make his 28th start this season after Onyeka Okongwu was given bench responsibilities. In 26.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Capela to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes 9.9 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (knee) out again Saturday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. After enteirng the day with a doubtful tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Utah.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy