New York State

Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Is Actually... Alive?

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

So... it turns out Carole Baskin 's missing ex-husband who she claimed was dead isn't actually dead after all.

Wait, what?!

Don Lewis was reportedly found alive in Costa Rica — but people are just finding this news out now, more than a year later. The Tiger King star revealed in an interview in November 2021 that Lewis, who was declared legally dead in 2002 after going missing, is actually alive. He went missing in 1997 when he was 59 years old.

Baskin clarified she didn't know Lewis was actually alive until the Tiger King sequel premiered in November 2021, she told the New York Post .

"One of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George (Jorge) Fernandez , which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002," Baskin told ITV at the time.

"They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica," she continued. "And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."

