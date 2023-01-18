Read full article on original website
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: Facts About The Eagles QB’s College Sweetheart
Jalen Hurts, a famous quarterback, led his Philadelphia Eagles to a NFC East Championship in the 2022-2023 season. The college superstar was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He is rumored to be dating his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows. Jalen Hurts stepped into the NFL limelight...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room. Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast
There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday. Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
