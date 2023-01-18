ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwest pilots, others to get bonus pay for working during meltdown

Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay its pilots an estimated $45 million in bonus “gratitude pay” for working through the company’s service meltdown during the holiday travel period at the end of last year. The airline said it will also compensate other employee groups who worked through...
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong

A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city’s police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
Encounters at sea: Giant squid and great white sharks

In travel news this week, China is on the move as the Lunar New Year rush gets underway, a boy makes the catch of a lifetime, temperatures drop to minus 80 F in the world’s coldest city, plus what it’s like to spend the night in an igloo in the Alps. (Spoiler: It’s absolutely freezing).

