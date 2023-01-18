Multi-asset strategies are styles of investment that provide for including a variety of different financial assets such as stocks, bonds and cash in a portfolio. Multi-asset strategies can provide greater diversification and less downside risk while also adding income and growth potential compared to strategies focused on a single asset class. Professional investment managers overseeing funds labeled as balanced, diversified growth and target date may employ multi-asset strategies. To select an investment strategy that’s right for you, consider talking it over with a financial advisor.

