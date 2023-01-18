ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Home prices hit a record high last year

The real estate market took a downward turn in 2022, as rising interest rates rapidly slowed the frenzied sales activity seen the year before — but home prices still hit a record high. The median home sale price in 2022 was $386,300, up 10.2% from 2021 and the highest...
A Guide to Roofing Companies

Originally Posted On: https://whitingcompany.com/a-guide-to-roofing-companies/. A reliable roofing company can be the difference between a safe, secure home and one prone to damage. Whether you need to repair or replace your roof, finding a trustworthy and experienced roofing company is important. In this guide, we’ll explore the benefits of hiring a...
What Are Multi-Asset Strategies?

Multi-asset strategies are styles of investment that provide for including a variety of different financial assets such as stocks, bonds and cash in a portfolio. Multi-asset strategies can provide greater diversification and less downside risk while also adding income and growth potential compared to strategies focused on a single asset class. Professional investment managers overseeing funds labeled as balanced, diversified growth and target date may employ multi-asset strategies. To select an investment strategy that’s right for you, consider talking it over with a financial advisor.
What Is an Open Personal Loan and Other Terms You Need To Know

A time may come when you’re thinking about getting a loan. If so, you may be perplexed by some of the personal loan terminology you’re liable to run into when you start looking at the available options. We’ll talk about open personal loans in the following article, as...
Benefits of personal loans you may not realize

Personal loans are a popular form of borrowing that can offer many benefits to those looking to finance various expenses. From consolidating debt to funding a home renovation project, personal loans can be a great way to get the money you need quickly and easily. However, there are many benefits...

