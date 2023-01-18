Read full article on original website
Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws
OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review
More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
Ranking Republican Ready to Fight Washington Democrats’ Wealth Tax Proposal
State Democratic lawmakers on Thursday rolled out a proposal to create a state wealth tax on financial assets above $250 million. The tax would add an estimated $3 billion to the state's coffers. According to one of the bill's sponsors, state Sen. Noel Frame, two-thirds of Democratic lawmakers are ready to back the proposal.
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
Here’s who’s in charge of recommending a preferred new airport site in Puget Sound region
It adopted a charter, holds meetings, abides by voting rules and will play an instrumental role in shaping near-term conversations about the next potential major airport in the Puget Sound. The planning group is called the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. Its work over the past three years, while public, largely...
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
Washington House seats member accused of misrepresenting service record on veterans committee
(The Center Square) – The Washington State House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee has appointed a new member whose own military service has been the subject of some scrutiny. State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th Legislative District, had been previously accused by his father of lying about his military experience, among other things. During Shavers’ campaign for the 10th District House seat, he had...
WA males account for 80% of suicides in the state, among other troublingly disproportionate trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — Suicide, incarceration, homelessness, and overdose deaths are just a few of the topics disproportionately led by the male population in Washington state. These figures are coming more into the spotlight courtesy of HB 1270, a proposed piece of legislation re-evaluating the well-being of young boys and men in the state.
‘Bold’ $4 billion housing initiative proposed to address Washington’s housing crisis
Senate Housing Committee members discussed a $4 billion Washington housing initiative on Wednesday during a public hearing for Senate Bill 5202. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. SB 5202 aims to reduce homelessness in Washington through capital expenditures for programs that...
State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy
Can a multi-state partnership to advocate for a wealth tax get Democrats’ legislation passed this year in the Washington Legislature?. It’s still too early to tell, but lawmakers will have the next few weeks of the session to clear some major hurdles for the proposed legislation that would impose a 1% tax on the wealthiest residents’ financial assets.
Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?
Gas prices are on the rise again in Washington, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the war in Ukraine or supply issues in the United States. It’s likely due to new climate policies that went into effect this month. The state’s new carbon fees, which charge...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Proposed WA Bill Would Allow City, County, Local ‘Gun’ Control
According to information from the legislature and The Center Square, WA House Democrats are pushing a bill that would allow cities to pass their own gun control laws. House Bill 1178 would remove legislature's 'right' to enact laws. This bill would repeal what is called the "pre-emptive" statute in our...
