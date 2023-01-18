ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws

OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
NEWStalk 870

Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review

More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
The Center Square

Washington House seats member accused of misrepresenting service record on veterans committee

(The Center Square) – The Washington State House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee has appointed a new member whose own military service has been the subject of some scrutiny. State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th Legislative District, had been previously accused by his father of lying about his military experience, among other things. During Shavers’ campaign for the 10th District House seat, he had...
Tri-City Herald

State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy

Can a multi-state partnership to advocate for a wealth tax get Democrats’ legislation passed this year in the Washington Legislature?. It’s still too early to tell, but lawmakers will have the next few weeks of the session to clear some major hurdles for the proposed legislation that would impose a 1% tax on the wealthiest residents’ financial assets.
MyNorthwest.com

Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?

Gas prices are on the rise again in Washington, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the war in Ukraine or supply issues in the United States. It’s likely due to new climate policies that went into effect this month. The state’s new carbon fees, which charge...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
