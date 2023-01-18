A 401(k) deferral contribution is the amount of an employee’s salary that they elect to put in an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan. The portion of the salary that is deferred is not subject to income taxes for the current year. Taxes on deferrals, as well as any earnings that have been generated by investing the funds in the account, are not due until the money is withdrawn. In addition to the salary that the employee elects to defer by placing the tax-advantaged account, another source of contributions can be an employer’s matching amount. To get a handle on how you can save for retirement, consider working with a financial advisor.

