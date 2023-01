Mr. Jimmie Dean Hibbard, age 67 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born on June 14, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of Lloyd and Margaret Hibbard. He is preceded in death by his...

BARBOURVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO